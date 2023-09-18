After New York, we now turn our attention to London’s vibrant fashion scene. While New York might be zestier and home to an uber-cool fashion culture, London Fashion Week has always been a haven for emerging designers and independent labels.

Commencing on September 15, London Fashion Week SS 2024 will go on till September 19 and feature established designers such as JW Anderson, Burberry, Simone Rocha and Richard Quinn showcasing their collections. Additionally, it will introduce fresh talents like Eirinn Hayhow, PERMU and Tolu Coker as they make their fashion week debuts.

However, some designers have unfortunately backed out of presenting their collections at London Fashion Week SS 2024. For instance, Dilara Findikoglu has decided to cancel her SS24 showcase, despite initial plans to the contrary. Similarly, rising stars like Nensi Dojaka and S.S. Daley have also chosen to sit this one out.

Nevertheless, the show must go on. As it happens, there is one particular show that many people are quite excited about. On September 18, Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 showcase will unveil Creative Director Daniel Lee’s second collection for Britain’s prestigious fashion house. So, in case you’re interested in knowing more about this collection and where you could live-stream the Burberry SS 2024 show at London Fashion Week, here is a guide on everything to know about the presentation.

What to expect from Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 show at London Fashion Week?

Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection will be Creative Director Lee’s second showcase for the British fashion house. Earlier in January, Lee’s debut collection for Burberry was noted as being one of the year’s most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. At his inaugural collection, the designer even brought back the Burberry Prorsum logo, reviving the signature aesthetic of the fashion label.

This was quite in character for Lee. After all, during his stint at Bottega Veneta, Lee managed to revive the Italian brand by bringing back its archives and making them more relevant in today’s times. It feels like Lee will be taking a similar approach with Burberry, which will be visible in the upcoming Spring/Summer 2024 presentation as well.

For its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, Burberry has been dropping hints about the upcoming show by posting teasers on its social media platforms. A series of three posts consisting of a strawberry, a flower and a blueberry, all in electric blue, were captioned ‘Summer 2024’. For the uninitiated, the electric-blue colour has been consistently present in Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection and campaigns. So, it is safe to assume that Lee will be making the hue a major part of Burberry’s SS24 colour palette.

Where can you watch Burberry’s Spring/Summer 2024 show?

The Burberry’s SS24 show will commence at 8:30 PM GMT on September 18. This translates to 4:30 AM in Malaysia on September 19.

Fashion enthusiasts can watch the presentation on the label’s website, Instagram account or YouTube channel. The show will also be streamed on the London Fashion Week’s website and Instagram stories.

You can watch the live stream of the show below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Burberry)

