After the spectacle of London Fashion Week, all eyes now turn to the captivating sartorial scene of the next fashion capital – Milan. While London Fashion Week saw about 50 shows with some brands like Dilara Findikoglu and Nensi Dojaka backing out at the last moment, Milan Fashion Week SS 2024 promises to offer a heavier dose of high fashion with 62 brands ready to showcase on the physical runway and an additional five set to unveil their digital presentations.

Spanning a good six days from September 19 to September 25, the spring/summer edition of the Milan Fashion Week 2024 is touted to be the ultimate stage for unveiling new collections and dazzling runway debuts. This fashion extravaganza will see industry titans such as Gucci, Versace, Prada, Bottega Veneta and Giorgio Armani make big waves, though exciting newcomers like Avavav, Chiara Boni, Karoline Vitto, Maxivive and The Attico, and the legendary Tom Ford will also be joining in on the celebrations.

That said, there is one particular show that has garnered considerable excitement. On September 20, Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2024 showcase will unveil Creative Director Andrea Pompili’s second outing this year at the prestigious fashion week.

For those of you, especially ASICS kicks fans, who are keen to learn more about the Japanese sports fashion brand’s new collection, including where you can livestream the Onitsuka Tiger SS 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week, we’ve got you covered.

What to Expect from Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2024 Show at Milan Fashion Week?

While there is limited information available in terms of press releases or social media teasers regarding the Onitsuka Tiger Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 show, the brand’s essence lies in the fusion of Japanese heritage and contemporary flair.

From its inception, Onitsuka Tiger has embodied a blend of classic and contemporary sensibilities. Japanese heritage remains a cornerstone of its identity, a legacy that endures to this day. From updated classic silhouettes to new styles and collaborations with like-minded artists and cultural connoisseurs, each new collection of Onitsuka Tiger shoes, apparel and/or accessories resonates with the spirit of Japan.

Building on the success of its AW 2023 collection themed around ‘Urban Layering’ showcased at the Milan Fashion Week in February this year, it is only natural that Pompilio would return with an electrifying presentation.

Where can you watch Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2024 show?

The Onitsuka Tiger SS24 show will kick off at 1 PM GMT +2 on Wednesday, September 20, which translates to 9 PM (MYT) in Malaysia on the same day.

Fashion enthusiasts can tune in to the presentation through various platforms, including the brand’s official website, Instagram account or YouTube channel. The show will also be streamed on the official Milan Fashion Week website and Instagram stories.

You can watch the live stream of the show below:

(Header and feature image credits: Courtesy: Instagram/Onitsuka Tiger)