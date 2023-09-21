After captivating showcases in New York and London, the fashion party has jet-setted to Italy for the Milan Fashion Week. Running from September 19 to September 25, this week promises an impressive lineup of 67 physical shows, featuring both established names and emerging talent in the world of fashion.

Spanning six exciting days, Milan Fashion Week SS 2024 is going to be a mecca for fashion enthusiasts meaning to catch up on the spring/summer collections for the coming year as well as the spectacular runway debuts.

Among the fashion powerhouses like Gucci, Versace, Bottega Veneta and Giorgio Armani, Prada is another hot ticket at this fashion week. On September 21 at 2 pm GMT+2 (8 pm MYT), Prada is set to dazzle the audience with an exciting showcase and our anticipation for it is extremely high.

What makes this show even more intriguing is that Prada has already unveiled its SS24 Menswear collection, titled ‘Fluid Forms,’ back in July this year. Notably, this showcase was a standalone presentation at the Fondazione Prada’s Deposito in Milan.

Now, the fashion world is abuzz with speculation.

Will Prada revisit ‘Fluid Forms’ or present a second edition of the same collection? Or will the fashion house surprise us with something entirely new? For those who can’t contain their excitement about this highly-anticipated show, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the high fashion brand’s new collection and how you can livestream the Prada SS 2024 show at Milan Fashion Week.

What to expect from Prada’s Spring/Summer 2024 Show at Milan Fashion Week?

Prada, led by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, has been making big waves.

They’re renowned for shaking up traditional fashion conventions, and their Spring/Summer 2024 collection, showcased in July, was no exception. It took a fresh approach to men’s fashion, embracing a youthful and relaxed take on tailoring.

Imagine fashion as fluid architecture, designed to liberate your body. This collection featured shirts and jackets neatly tucked into five-inch tailored shorts, paired with mid-calf socks and square-toed slip shoes. It was all about the interplay of oversized shoulders and tiny waists, celebrating the idea of dressing uniformly.

The runway also introduced patterned shirts, some adorned with playful tassels, while others flaunted origami-inspired floral appliques on their pockets. Everyday attire took a twist with reinvented fishing vests, paired with denim, shirts or layered over substantial coats.

True to Prada’s style, the colour palette remained grounded, with shades of black, marine blue and grey dominating the collection. Yet, there were surprising pops of colour, like lilac, red and green, injecting energy alongside soft pastels and hints of brown.

Now, as the Milan Fashion Week shines the spotlight on spring/summer collections, the question lingers: Will Prada revisit ‘Fluid Forms,’ or are they brewing something entirely new? The answer awaits at their upcoming show.

Where can you watch Prada’s Spring/Summer 2024 show?

The Prada SS24 show will commence at 2 PM GMT +2 on Thursday, September 21, equivalent to 8 PM MYT in Malaysia on the same day.

You can catch the show live on the Milan Fashion Week website and on their official Instagram stories.

(Header and feature image credits: Courtesy: Prada)