Lil Nas X and Crocs have teamed up for an interesting new collaboration, giving its Mega Crush Clog a furry makeover. Wondering how? Hint: Cats! Yes, you read that right — the new fuzzy chunky clogs are inspired by the rapper’s cats.

Earlier this summer, the Industry Baby rapper was announced as the brand’s global brand ambassador and to mark his ambassadorship, he introduced ‘The Heights’ collection. For his second collection, the musician is dropping this limited-edition release as a part of Crocs’ essential winter lineup. The Lil Nas X Sherpa Mega Crush Clog incorporates the artist’s distinctive added height, along with a faux-shearling lining enveloping the exterior and backstrap.

Over the past few months, the footwear giant has launched various collaborative shoes, collections and limited-edition products in partnerships with brands like Levi’s, MCM, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s as well as hit anime series including Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen.

If you are wondering what the collection looks like, what are its pricing details and when is it set to release, we have got you covered. Here is all you should know about the Lil Nas X x Crocs collaborative footwear.

Lil Nas X and Crocs collaborate for new limited-edition clog

Priced at USD 110 (MYR 513), the Lil Nas X and Crocs’ Mega Crush Clog design maintains the familiar round-toed shape and chunky, grooved platform soles but is covered in a fuzzy brown faux shearling. This iteration of the Mega Crush clogs incorporates a panelled look, featuring a black foam base with textured insoles.

However, Lil Nas X‘s adaptation of the shoe conceals its signature holes, resulting in a slipper-like outline perfect for colder weather. The pair is finished with adjustable grey faux shearling straps fastened by shiny silver metal plugs imprinted with the rapper’s distinctive angular logo.

As mentioned earlier, the shoe design itself has been influenced by Lil Nas X’s cats, who have also served as inspiration for the accompanying Jibbitz charms. However, there’s a twist: the rapper’s five-pack of rubber charms is not compatible with the holes in his collaborative clogs. These whisker-shaped charms, each featuring a distinct nose colour, can be attached to any standard Crocs shoe, allowing for a playful statement for cat lovers.

Where can you buy the new Lil Nas X and Crocs collection?

The Crocs x Lil Nas X Mega Crush Clog dropped on 5 December 2024 and is available for purchase on their official website.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Crocs)