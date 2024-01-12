London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 is set to grace the British fashion capital from 16 to 20 February, marking its 40th anniversary.
The upcoming Fall/Winter season will offer an exciting blend of digital and physical presentations, with a line-up of runway shows featuring emerging talents and prominent designers.
Taking place from Friday 16th to Tuesday 20th February, London Fashion Week February 2024 will celebrate the event’s 40th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/x2wgywO48F
If you are curious to know when and where the designers are presenting their collections, here is the full schedule of what you can expect from the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season.
What to expect from the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024
Edward Crutchley is scheduled to kick off the week in full force, unveiling his mesmerising creations, followed by showcases from Sinéad O’Dwyer and Chet Lo. Whereas, Dunhill is set to make a remarkable return by presenting its first live runway since 2020, led by creative director Simon Holloway.
Throughout the week, we will see presentations from both menswear and womenswear designers, featuring standout moments from the British luxury label Burberry, along with 16Arlington, Ahluwalia, David Koma, Dilara Findikoglu, Dunhill, Emilia Wickstead, ERDEM, Eudon Choi, Fashion East, JW Anderson, KNWLS, Marques’Almeida, Molly Goddard, Richard Quinn, Roksanda and Simone Rocha.
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024’s schedule and dates
Note: The schedule is in local London time
15 February 2024
Evening event: KGL preview
16 February 2024
9 am: Paul Costelloe
9:30 am: Leo Carlton – Static Installation
10 am: Masha Popova
10:30 am: Noon by Noor
11 am: Bora Aksu
12 pm: Edward Crutchley
1 pm: Sinéad O’Dwyer
1:30 pm: Completedworks
2 pm: Mark Fast
3 pm: Huishan Zhang
3:30 pm: Dreaming Eli
4 pm: Chet Lo
5 pm: Dunhill
5:30 pm: London College of Fashion, UAL
6 pm: Fashion East
6:30 pm: On/Of
7 pm: Natasha Zinko
8 pm: Tolu Coker
9 pm: Central Saint Martins MA Fashion
Digital
10:00 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: Rhyzem
10:10 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: LAURA PITHARAS
10:20 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: Savvas Alexander
10:30 am: Vinti Andrews
10:45 am: SUNG JU
11:00 am: NU
17 February 2024
10 am: SRVC
11 am: 16Arlington
12 pm: Roksanda
12:30 pm: Malone Souliers
1 pm: Robyn Lynch
2 pm: Molly Goddard
3 pm: ERDEM
3: 30 pm: Ancuta Sarca
4 pm: Ahluwalia
5 pm: David Koma
6 pm: Simone Rocha
7 pm: Richard Quinn
8 pm: LABRUM London
9 pm: Harri
Evening Events: Adrianne Weber Vol 4, EASTWOOD DANSO AW24, Justin Cassin Autumn/Winter 2024, MOLINI LONDON SS24 and Patrick McDowell x Guildhall School of Music and Drama
18 February 2024
10 am: Emilia Wickstead
10:30 am: Kazna Asker
11 am: JW Anderson
12 pm: Eudon Choi
1 pm: TOVE
2 pm: Paolo Carzana
3 pm: Holzweiler
4 pm: Conner Ives
5 pm: Sinead Gorey
6 pm: Aaron Esh
7 pm: Saul Nash
8 pm: Dilara Findikoglu
9 pm: KWK by Kay Kwok
Evening Events: Charlie Constantinou Season 3 show
19 February 2024
9:30 am: Edeline Lee
10 am: Yuhan Wang
11 am: Marques Almeida
12 pm: KNWLS
1 pm: Di Petsa
2 pm: Susan Fang
2:30 pm: Ray Chu
3 pm: FROLOV
4 pm: Derrick
6 pm: Burberry
6:30 pm: Helen Kirkum
Digital
10:00 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: KYLE HO
10:10 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: Nyland Studio
10:20 am: DiscoveryLAB presents: chunchén
20 February 2024
Digital
10:00 am DiscoveryLAB presents: Amber W. Smith
10:10 am DiscoveryLAB presents: DENIS HOWLHITA
10:20 am DiscoveryLAB presents: ALA TIANAN
10:45 am MITHRIDATE
11:00 am APUJAN
11:15 am 8ON8
11:30 am The Winter House
11:45 am FEBEN
Events: International Designer Exchange, Leblon London
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– What are the dates for London Fashion Week 2024?
London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 season will commence on 16 February and continue till 20 February.
– What is the venue for London Fashion Week 2024?
The main venue is Somerset House, 180 The Strand, London, with various shows held at different locations across the British Capital. The shows are available to attend by invitation only.