After two collaborative capsules, Madhappy and Columbia Sportswear are back with a third outwear collection. The first collaboration, the Madhappy Outdoors collection, debuted in the summer of 2022. After the success of their previous winter capsule in November 2022, the partnership is returning to embrace the cold once more in 2023.

This time, the duo highlights the need to spend time in natural surroundings for mental well-being in winter by dropping apparel that nudges one to get outdoorsy with their warm yet stylish apparel. Madhappy x Columbia Sportswear’s third collaborative outerwear range will be grounded in Columbia’s classic heritage styles, emphasising functionality while exploring the vastness of nature.

Talking about the drop, Madhappy’s co-founder Mason Spector says, “Getting outdoors, especially during Winter is so important for your mental health. This collaboration is about uniting Madhappy’s positive outlook with Columbia’s outdoor enthusiast brand to create the perfect collection for all to get outdoors this Winter.”

What we know about the Madhappy x Columbia Sportswear winter collaboration

The Madhappy x Columbia Sportswear collection showcases eight distinct styles encompassing various silhouettes, embracing vibrant primary colours and also understated neutrals.

Leading the lineup is Columbia’s Wallowa Puffer Jacket, originally from their 1978 catalogue, now revamped with custom graphic screen prints and patches. Priced at USD 310 (MYR 1,451), this jacket boasts insulation using Responsible Down Standard (RDS) certified down and practical features like dual entry hand pockets, elastic cuffs and a drawcord adjustable hem.

Among other offerings is the Columbia Convertible Cargo Pants, available at USD 175 (MYR 819). These pants utilise Columbia’s Omni-Shield Durable Water Repellent technology, effectively repelling liquid and stains and are designed with zip-off legs for a quick transformation into shorts. Additionally, the collection includes two more jackets — the Columbia Women’s Cropped Quilted Jacket priced at USD 275 (MYR 1,287) and the Puffer Trouser at USD 210 (MYR 983). Each piece offers unique functionality and style elements, contributing to the diverse range of the collection.

Madhappy x Columbia Sportswear collection’s release date

The Winter ’23 Outdoors Collection by Madhappy for Columbia Sportswear goes on sale on their official website and at all Madhappy stores on 12 December 2023.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Columbia and Madhappy)