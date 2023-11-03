Nike is gearing up to celebrate the Lunar New Year with many new and exciting iterations! The latest one on the block is the stunning Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Year of the Dragon’. The newest kicks celebrate the zodiacal figure of 2024 in its full glory, featuring reptilian-like swooshes and heel overlays, Lunar New Year detailing on the tongue tag, insole, heel tag and whatnot. While the exact launch date is still under wraps, it’s safe to assume that it will drop in early 2024 given the massive festivities taking place at that time.

Nike and the Jordan brand have celebrated the Chinese New Year festivities for over a decade now. The sneaker giants have an interesting lineup for 2024 as well. These ‘Year of the Dragon’ kicks include the Air Jordan 1 Low OG and Air Jordan 38 among others. With so many festive kicks on the block, it’s the best time for sneakerheads to expand their collection!

Nike Air Force 1 Low celebrates the ‘Year of the Dragon’

The kicks boast several details inspired by the mythical Chinese zodiac animal, weaving a culturally significant story in light grey and pastel pink colourways. The ivory leather uppers perfectly complement the soft pastel pink suede at the overlays. The heel tab and Nike swooshes flaunt a similar grey hue, coming in a distressed/ scale texture that runs in sync with the theme. Take a look:

One of the highlights is the dragon-inspired ‘Just Do It’ tongue tag decked in vivid red hues, styling the ‘D’ as a dragon. Cloud motifs are another highlight of these Nike Air Force 1 Lows, with the most prominent one occurring on the sock liners. The jewel dubraes, pink-tinted rubber outsole, the perfect splash of jade at the heel as well as the lace lock – all add to the delicate ode to the dragon.

While Nike hasn’t disclosed an official launch date yet, these limited-edition sneakers will mostly hit the stores in January 2024. You can grab your pick via Nike SNKRS as well as through select retailers. Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Year of the Dragon’ is expected to retail for USD 125.

Make sure to mark your calendars and cop the pair at the earliest!

(Hero and feature image credit: Nike)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong