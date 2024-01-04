Prada has introduced its Spring/Summer 2024 collection through a fresh campaign featuring Troye Sivan, Harris Dickinson and Kelvin Harrison Jr along with other models. The collection contains both womenswear and menswear.

The SS 2024 campaign, titled Days of Prada, circles around the theme of unity and individuality in the visual tale envisioned by creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. The campaign manages to capture this concept through a series of 40 raw portraits lensed by photographer Willy Vanderperre, guided by Ferdinando Verderi.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. photographed by Willy Vanderperre

Explaining the campaign concept in a statement, the Italian fashion house says, “These portraits are at once individual and part of a larger body of work. They reflect both the procession of the fashion show itself and a wider dialogue with fashion as both badge of belonging and marker of personality.”

If you are wondering what the campaign looks like and how the fashion house is modelling its latest designs, take a look at the newly introduced Prada Spring/Summer 2024 fashion campaign.

Troye Sivan, Harris Dickison and Kelvin Harrison Jr. star in the new Prada Spring 2024 collection campaign

All the 40 portraits in the campaign beautifully represent the individuality of every model, who walked the Prada SS24 show at Milan Fashion Week in September 2023. It includes both seasoned and fresh faces, each model highlighted in a distinctive portrait.

The Italian brand has stayed true to its practice of spotlighting Hollywood figures who epitomise the Prada aesthetic. The campaign highlights globally recognised actors and artists — Harris Dickinson, known for his roles in Beach Rats, Where the Crawdads Sing, Triangle of Sadness and The Iron Claw, Kelvin Harrison Jr, popular for films like Chevalier, Waves and Monster and singer Troye Sivan, who recently dropped his new album Something to Give Each Other.

For fans curious to know how their favourite celebrities are in IRL, this campaign video aims to showcase their genuine identities. Here, they are not acting but are playing the main characters in their narratives, standing out distinctly for their personality and sartorial choices.

Apart from Sivan, Dickinson and Harrison, the campaign lineup includes Ajah Angau, Mica Arganaraz, Loli Bahia, Lexi Boling, Jolien Bosman, Oninyechi Chijoke, Sora Choi, Rejoice Chuol, Elise Crombez, Anica Cuca, Sanja Dalecka, Mathilde Denard, Dominika, Lina Emelianova, Farah, Selena Forrest, Elen Giunio and Nastya Honchrova.

Additionally, Du Juan, Qin Lei, Julia Meseguer, Amanda Murphy, Julia Nobis, Ornella, Lila Pankova, Romi Peled, Eliza Petersen, Sascha Rajasalu, Laura Reyes, Alyosia Salamatina, Diana Skowron, Penelope Ternes, Denyse Tumukunde, Ilya Vermeulen, Freya Vervaet, Nikki Vrekic, Rianne van Rompaey, Liu Wen, Anok Yai and Lina Zhang complete the roster of models.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Prada)