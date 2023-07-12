Ken-Ergy! Decoding Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ Movie Red Carpet Looks

While everyone is hyped for Margot Robbie channelling her inner Barbie, Ryan Gosling has left no crumbs behind and fully embraced his ‘Ken-ergy’. The actor, who is playing the role of Ken in Greta Gerwig’s new movie, has been colour-coordinating his co-star with pretty pastel and pink shades for the film’s promotions.

At Barbie’s world premiere, Gosling decided to show the world how to suit up with a ‘power pink’ shade. He opted for a monochrome look – a head-to-toe pastel pink suit by Gucci. The actor enhanced the ensemble by adding a delicate pink shirt underneath his impeccably fitted suit. He completed the outfit with cream-coloured oxford shoes and his usual blond hair instead of the platinum Ken-inspired shade.

The best part about this look? He was completely in Ken mode! He even wore a necklace with an ‘E’ pendant, in Barbie font, as an ode to his partner Eva Mendes. Fans went into a frenzy when they spotted Gosling’s pendant, with many stating that he was imbuing peak ‘Ken-ergy’!

Apart from his iconic premiere ensemble which perfected a monochrome look, the actor has also been bringing his fashion A-game to the rest of his Barbie promotions outfits. Let us take a look at some of Gosling’s iconic fashion moments on the Barbie promotion tour.

A round-up of Ryan Gosling’s ‘Barbie’ movie promotions outfits

Gosling’s long-time stylist Mark Avery is responsible for all of the actor’s looks for the Barbie press and promotion tour.

Barbie Canadian Press Day in Toronto

Af first glance, it might look like Gosling ditched the pink wave with this outfit for the Barbie Canadian Press Day in Toronto. However, the actor managed to incorporate pink in a subtle yet effective manner. He flaunted Ken’s favourite pastel blue shade with his suit and flawlessly complemented it with a light-pink shirt. The look was completed with classic Gucci loafers in a light blue shade.

Los Angeles press junket

Matching Los Angeles’s sunny vibe and weather, Gosling blended in easily for the Barbie Press Junket in a casual laid-back look. He wore a classic white tank top that was layered with a breezy knit cardigan and paired with black denim jeans. To complete the look, the actor also wore brown combat boots. This ensemble also reinstated the fact that you can opt for a relaxed fit without compromising on your style quotient.

Mexico City fan event

At a fan event in Mexico City, Gosling scrapped off pink entirely and instead opted for a pastel yellow suit, paired with a white round t-shirt and black loafers. While this colour might not be a popular first choice for most folks, it beautifully complemented Margot Robbie’s Barbie pink dress.

Cinemacon 2023

Gosling started his Barbie promotions tour by acing the Barbiecore aesthetic during Warner Brothers Pictures’ red carpet event at CinemaCon 2023. He donned a pink bomber jacket, made of suede and corduroy, along with a white t-shirt boasting director Greta Geriwg’s name in the iconic Barbie font. To balance the outfit, he opted for slim-fit brown jeans that perfectly tied his entire look together.

The ‘Barbie’ movie debuts Ryan Gosling’s new song ahead of its release

Get ready to hear Ryan Gosling sing again!

Ahead of Barbie’s release, Warner Bros. dropped a new song. Called ‘I’m Just Ken‘, it showcases Gosling’s character in all its glory

The song hilariously captures the essence of a power ballad, with Ken struggling to accept the fact that he always plays second fiddle to Barbie. The video also features scenes of a shirtless Ken singing his heart out as he tries to contemplate his life without Barbie. We also see multiple Kens, including Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa, joining Gosling’s Ken in the chorus as they all passionately perform the song.

‘I’m Just Ken’ is the latest addition to the official Barbie soundtrack, which features other renowned artists like Grammy winners Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. Additionally, Mark Ronson, the producer of the soundtrack, revealed during the Barbie world premiere that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash contributed to Gosling’s record. The upcoming soundtrack, titled Barbie: The Album, will also include tracks by Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Ava Max, HAIM, Tame Impala, The Kid Laroi and Khalid.

