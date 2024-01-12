Valentino Drops New Collection To Celebrate Chinese New Year 2024

Valentino has finally released its Chinese New Year 2024 collection, paying tribute to Chinese traditions and the Maison’s signature hue, Rosso Valentino. The festive campaign features brand ambassadors Yang Yang and Yang Zi, both decked in stunning red-hued garments. The brand has perfectly managed to capture the spirit of the fierce and commanding mythical creature, Dragon, with their New Year campaign.

The symbolic red colour and the VLogo are the centrepiece of the collection, which includes new season classics like the Garavani VLogo Signature slingback, the Garavani Locò mini and bucket bag as well as the Garavani VLogo Moon mini bag. Valentino delivers an optimistic outlook for the New Year, and we can’t wait to try out their pieces.

Valentino’s festive Chinese New Year collection

The men’s collection, headlined by Chinese actor Yang Yang, is dominated by red as well as beige. It includes the Valentino classic VLogo jacket, the Garavani One Stud sneakers, the Valentino Garavani VLogo tote and more. The colour palette creates a comforting and joyous atmosphere, which is all we need this new year. Right?

Meanwhile, in the womenswear department, brand ambassador Yang Zi sports an iconic bow-detailed red dress and red VLogo Jacket. Not to miss the stunning bags of the latest collection, all reimagined in the Rosso hue.

The collection will be available at Valentino boutiques in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao as well as Taiwan regions. Additionally, you can visit Valentino’s official website to grab your pick.

The Year of the Dragon 2024 is being celebrated extensively in the luxury fashion market. Brands like Burberry, Kenzo, as well as Gucci, have dropped honorary collections paying homage to the Dragon, all their pieces decked with vivid hues and bold prints. The brands are here to ensure that in 2024, you dress to impress.

(Hero and feature image credit: Valentino)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong