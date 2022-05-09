1664 Blanc Bon Appétit-lah Presents The Blissful Fusion Of French And Malaysian Cuisine

Blending the refinement of French good taste as well as the delight of local cuisine, the 1664 Blanc Bon Appétit-lah campaign is back in full force to elevate gastronomic experiences.

Committed to delivering an enjoyable gastronomic experience, the 1664 Blanc Bon Appétit-lah campaign is back and better than ever. Taking place across selected restaurants and bars nationwide, the renowned campaign is all set to deliver an enriching experience where beer lovers can experience enjoyable French-Malaysian fusion cuisine. In addition, the campaign is also dedicated to inspiring good taste in gastronomy at home, offering Bon Appétit-lah recipes for those who prefer to enjoy 1664 Blanc’s refreshing taste in the comfort of their own homes.

Living up to the French spirit of embracing the joy of living, the brand is bringing gastronomes on a remarkable journey to discover the blissful fusion of French and Malaysian cuisine. In conjunction with the launch of the campaign, 1664 Blanc has unveiled three unique specially curated French-Malaysian fusion dishes such as Chilli Butter Cream Mussels, Salmon en Croute with Kerabu Ikan Bilis, and Pandan Coconut Crème Caramel. Expertly crafted to pair perfectly with 1664 Blanc cocktails, gastronomes can now enjoy France’s premium wheat beer with an unforgettable dining experience, all while standing a chance to win a series of exciting prizes that include the grand prize of a three days two nights staycation & dining experience at RuMa Hotel, the first prize of a unique 1664 Blanc fridge, as well as other exclusive prizes.

In line with the brand’s promise of “Good Taste with a Twist”, 1664 Blanc treats beer devotees with a complimentary 1664 Rosé in special eight-can promotion pack available in participating supermarkets, hypermarkets, and e-commerce sites, while stocks last. Customers are also entitled to a chance of winning the aforementioned prizes with every RM30 spent on any 1664 Blanc or 1664 Rosé products in a single receipt at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets and e-commerce from now until 30 June 2022.

If you’re interested in enjoying good food or out-of-the-box gastronomic experiences, you do not want to miss out on this campaign! For more information visit https://1664blancmalaysia.com or check out the official Facebook and Instagram page to find out more.

Disclaimer: For non-Muslims 21 years old and above only. If you drink, do not drive. Please #CelebrateResponsibly

#1664Blanc #BonAppetitLah #GoodTasteWithATwist