Korean fried chicken is among the best variations of chicken available, hands down.

Not only is the succulent meat wrapped in tender and crispy chicken skin, but there’s also additional flavour options to chose from for the most part. And if you’re a fan of all things spicy, then Korean fried chicken rarely fails. If you’re unable to handle the heat, fret not either as there are always more than one choice of flavour.

And fret not, for even during the movement control order, these places deliver to you!

Check out our list of eateries to get your fix below:

1. k Fry

K Fry Urban Korean is in fact a local brand that specialises in Korean fried chicken alongside other hearty Korean food, with an urban twist added to the dishes. The brand takes pride in using the freshest and best ingredients to create its K Fry DNA.

2. kyochon

The name KyoChon comes from an amalgamation of ‘Kyo’ meaning wisdom and enlightenment and ‘Chon’ meaning town. Which is what the brand’s founder wants to have customers experience – the satisfying memory of a hometown when eating the uniquely fried chicken.

3. dome cafe

Known for serving the finest coffees, comfort food and desserts, Dome have jumped on the K-bandwagon and have began offering the succulent fried chicken wings & drumettes coated in that signature Korean sticky sauce with two flavour options.

4. 4Fingers

Fresh chicken, fresh ingredients, hand-brushed to crispy perfection with its naturally fermented soy sauces that pack a kick-ass punch, 4Fingers brings you an out of this world crispy chicken experience.

5. bbq chicken

If variety is the spice of life, then BBQ Chicken is life, serving up 11 choices of chicken styles, so you’ll never go bored. The brand also prides itself in only using fresh chicken that go through a 24-hour marination using 30 types of natural spices.

6. nene chicken

‘Nene’ means ‘Yes yes’, which is probably what customers would be inclined to say after taking bites out of this deliciously marinated, moist-inside and crunchy on the outside pieces of chicken served with their choice of authentic Korean sauces.

7. jinjja chicken

JINJJA Chicken is a trendy Korean chain renowned for its fried chicken which comes coated with your choice of our

signature flavoured sauces – the cuisine is inspired by South Koreaʼs rich food culture and its culture of speed.

