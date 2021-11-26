7 Places To Visit For A Cracking Christmas Meal

Wondering where to eat this Festive Season? Wonder no more and read on!

The season of giving, sumptuous feasts and holidays is coming soon, it’s so close you can hear Santa uttering “Ho, Ho, Ho!”. It’s no doubt everyone’s favourite time of the year where we reflect on the year that has been—and what better way to wrap up 2021 than to enjoy an afternoon or night out, feasting on a scrumptious meal? Bring your loved ones together this Christmas season—from the usual turkey and log cakes, to steak and seafood and everything else between. These specially curated Christmas menus will surely get you in the festive mood.

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown

Celebrate the joyous season at Quan’s Kitchen with a Christmas feast that is sure to delight! The irresistible buffet spread features traditional favorites like Beef Wellington and their signature Chinese BBQ Spiced Tom Turkey on the carving station alongside Seafood on Ice, Saffron Seafood Stew, Lingonberry Braised Short Ribs, a Gourmet Hot Dog station, our ever-popular Laksa, Yong Tau Foo counter and many more Asian favorites.

24 December 2021

6.30pm – 10pm | RM168

25 December 2021

12pm – 3pm | RM158

25 December 2021

6.30pm – 10pm | RM148

For enquiries and reservations call 012-507 3327 or email [email protected]

The Brasserie, St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

Offering a uniquely memorable experience with exceptional service and outstanding cuisine, The Brasserie’s festive buffets return with a mouth-watering menu. Presenting an exquisite array of festive classics alongside signature dishes like their dazzling spread of fresh seafood on ice, oyster and caviar bar, traditional Roast Turkey, Roast Lamb Rack, Beef Wellington and savour pan-seared scallop, freshly tossed pasta, an assortment of cheese, a Christmas dessert corner with ice cream, cotton candy and more.

24 December 2021

7:30 pm – 11:00 pm

25 December 2021

12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

26 December 2021

12:00 pm – 3:30 pm

MYR418.00+ per person for food only

MYR598.00+ per person for food and free-flowing alcohol

For enquiries, contact 012-280 1303 or email [email protected]

Sheraton Petaling Jaya

Sheraton Petaling Jaya is back with its Christmas offerings! This year, the hotel presents a feast featuring the classic crowd-pleasers such as the live Christmas carving station with its signature Whole Roasted Turkey with Sage and Chestnut Stuffing, and Slow Roast Lamb Shoulder. In addition, there will be an irresistible spread of seafood on ice with an abundance of oysters, green mussel, clam, tiger prawn, slipper lobster and freshwater prawns. Not forgetting the sweet treats, guests can expect a Santa-tested and family-approved line-up of festive desserts with the likes of Crunchy Peanut Log Cake, Chocolate Truffle and Christmas Chocolate Pralines. Other selections include homemade Stollen Bread, assorted Christmas Cookies and Gingerbread Tree taking the table.

24 December 2021

RM178 nett per person

25 December 2021

Brunch | RM168 nett per person

Dinner | RM158 nett per person

For enquiries, contact 03-7622 8888, Whatsapp 017-228 6098 or email [email protected]

PRIME, Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur

This year, Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur embraces the glamour of winter inspired by idyllic European winter and the art of entertaining. Transporting you back to the glamorous era of travel, La Fête (French for ‘the party’) at Le Méridien Kuala Lumpur comes to life with the award winning restaurant, PRIME. Specially for the carnivores, the popular steakhouse PRIME offers a five-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner which features Prime BBQ grill pure. Guests can look forward to the angus beef mignon and gently poached half Boston lobster tail or 58°c Sous Vide roasted Turkey roulade with spiced cranberry and walnut filling and apple and duck liver pudding.

24 December 2021 & 25 December 2021

RM488 nett per person

For enquiries, contact 03-2263 7888 or email [email protected]

Aloft KL Sentral

Have a Buon Natale this year, as Nook’s creative culinary elves led by Executive Chef Arfizan, presents a mouthwatering Italian Roast Turkey rubbed in oregano and stuffed with apple chestnut ciabatta. Following the traditional recipe from Lombardy, a Tuscan Roast Lamb, Italian-inspired gooey cheese balls, seafood on ice, a ceviche station, hearty pies, and more. End the night on a sweet note with some festive cake-pops, a new fruitylicious log cake plus their popular and sumptuous dessert selection with some fantastic gingerbread mince pies and cakes on display.

24 December 2021

RM168 per person

25 December 2021

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm | RM148 per person (special offer)

For enquiries, contact 03-2723 1154 or email kulal.b&[email protected]

Maria’s SteakCafe

Spend a magical Christmas at Maria’s SteakCafe and enjoy the festive ambience while they tantalise your taste buds with their specially curated Christmas four-course meal. Starting the magical gastronomical experience is a lovely Duck a l’Orange where premium duck breast is pan seared to perfection with carrot puree and honey orange gastrique, followed by a warm, comforting pumpkin soup. Bursting with taste and flavours, choose your main course from a premium selection of Japanese Wagyu A5, Australian Wagyu MB9 Ribeye, Australian Wagyu MB7 Ribeye, Beef Wellington with Foie Gras, Atlantic White Cod, New Zealand Lamb Cutlet or Christmas Roast Turkey. Wind down the magical night with a sliced fresh lemon loaf with icing glaze and Chantilly cream.

24 December 2021 & 25 December 2021

RM119++

For enquiries, contact:

Bangsar | 03-2282 2220 or 016-902 0495

Damansara | 03-7725 2313 or 016- 9020490

Sunway | 03-7496 6415 or 016-9020497

Suria KLCC | 03-2181 6788 or 010-9020386

Ipoh | 05-242 4133

Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort

Herald the season with a hearty dinner buffet at Seasonal Tastes with an ensemble of traditional Christmas delights, local and international selections and an almost-endless range of delectable handcrafted desserts. Led by Executive Chef, Adrian Jackson, be spoiled for choice with signature must-haves including the Traditional Roast Turkey with Chestnut Stuffing & Giblet Gravy, Roast Beef with Brussel Sprouts, Freshly Shucked Oysters, and more. There’s no better way to sweeten the celebration than with delightful treats including a collection of Yule Logs, Minced Pies, Christmas Stolen, Panettone, a Christmas-themed chocolate fountain, a must-have Gingerbread House and the resort’s first homemade alcohol-free Eggnog.

24 December 2021 & 25 December 2021

6:00pm – 10:00pm | RM220+ per person

For enquiries and reservations, contact 07-838 3333 or email [email protected]