A Whimsical And Delicious Feast Awaits You At Finch KL

If you’re looking for a magical getaway from the city over some delicious food, or fine drinks or both, then Finch KL is the place to be.

Located in Bukit Bintang, right behind The Westin Kuala Lumpur, where Qba was previously housed, the restaurant is now welcoming diners with Covid-19 SOPs and restrictions in place, of course.

Although the eatery officially started operations sometime middle this year, but were only allowed to do deliveries, which had garnered Finch KL a number of fans already. Thankfully now, fans of their food can get the full Finch experience, as they dine-in amidst the tastefully whimsical decor that sets the restaurant apart.

The decor isn’t the only thing that Finch does well, as the food would leave you wanting for more.

Having been invited for a review, we managed to taste a number of their dishes, some of which are featured in the video above as well. Fans of soft shell crab will definitely have a number of reasons to delight, as the item is available on its snack menu, as well as served within a salad, for those looking to up their intake of greens.

When it comes to mains, there’s a number of comfort food listed on the menu, and items which Asians would simply enjoy, from fried rice, to noodles and more. Of course, there’s now also sushi options available, as well as Western dishes, like the Wagyu steak.

Meanwhile, there are a number of dessert options as well, for the sweet tooths out there. While we were there, we were treated to a coconut mille crepe – the refreshing coconut flavour, plus coconut flesh, and the lightness of the crepe was the perfect ending to the feast.

Finch KL also serves as a great watering hole, if you’re just looking for a place to relax and knock back a few after work, of even on a weekend afternoon – there’s currently a happy hour buy-one-free-one beer promo. Plus, the restaurant is also offers a number of exclusive drinks, from Generous Gin. And we have to admit, the Generous Gin bottle design does somewhat suit and pair well with the interiors of the restaurant.

If you’re looking for lunch around the city centre, do check out their menu and pay Finch KL a visit.