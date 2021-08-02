Amazin’ Graze Celebrates Turning 6 With Month-Long Promotions

Amazin’ Graze, which was founded in 2015, is a local Asian start-up dedicated to creating healthy snacks that are natural, tasty, and locally-inspired.

Amazin’ Graze humble beginnings started with three ambitious women: Amy, Sabrina, and Ching, who were inspired to make healthy eating more affordable and accessible – especially to young, busy working professionals. With this in mind, they set out to create handmade, artisanal snacks which only use natural ingredients and no refined sugar or artificial flavouring. The result? Healthy, nutritious snacks bursting with unique Southeast Asian flavours, and superfoods that delighted customers.

Their success is reflected in the brand’s growth which has tripled in the past six years! From a team of just 50, they have now built a strong and driven family of 200. It has also expanded into international markets like Australia, Philippines, Taiwan, Korea, with many more to come. Even during the pandemic, the brand was able to quickly adapt to the change and successfully grew the business by catering to its customer’s needs and wants. For example, by creating care boxes to be delivered to the doorsteps of their friends and family, so they could stay safe and healthy during these times.

To commemorate six years of #eatingbettertogether, the brand is unveiling a new and exciting mailer box design and launching a fun party pack featuring their best-selling snacks for a celebration full of amazin’ surprises! Among the festive offerings are an exciting new mailer box, a mystery scratch card (only in the month of August 2021) a new party pack plus exclusive sales and other social rewards.

Customers can shop their wide selection of snacks online and in selected stores. Plus with every purchase of the Amazin’ Mini Party Pack online you will receive the newly designed mailer box with every order placed on the brand’s website starting from August 2021.