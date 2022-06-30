Artelia Adds A Touch Of Luxury To Your Dinner Table

ARTELIA offers a variety of exclusive and exquisite tableware that amplify the anticipation of the culinary delights to come.

The right cutlery can make a difference. By creating the ideal ambience, exquisite tableware can win the affections, stomachs and hearts of guests. Having built long-standing relationships with the finest brands in tableware, Artelia offers a variety of exclusive and exquisite pieces that amplify the anticipation of the culinary delights to come.

Boasting an impressive portfolio that includes internationally acclaimed brands such as Noritake, Superware, Carrs Silver Sheffield, Eisch Germany, IVV Italy, LSA International, Chinelli Silver Italy, Queen Anne Silver, Royal Scot Crystal, Bugatti Italy, Amefa, Maxim, Equinox, Artemis, Nextime, Konitz, Kartell, LAV, Versace, GINORI 1735, and Deria, Artelia is the dedicated to the highest standards in delivering the perfect dining experience. Thanks to its exquisite selection of premium handmade dinnerware, customers can now bring novelty to their own table or even for a banquet at home accompanied by fine glass, elegant silverware, and decorative ornaments adorning corners of their homes.

By offering a variety of tableware that fits into a broad consumer profile, Artelia succeeds in elevating the dining experience. Through its unique selection that encompasses traditional luxury, arts, poetry, and couture, Artelia leads the customers’ guests to the most flavoursome meals with sophisticated silverware that sparkle and shine. Leaving a lasting impression at first sight, Artelia is a magnificent medley that is filled with beautiful details that possess the power to showcase your taste to anyone lucky enough to see them.

*Artelia is located at T125 & T126 3rd Floor, Bangsar Shopping Center, 285 Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59000 KL.