The tender slice of meat spiced, smoked and charred to perfection to reveal an irresistible umami flavour and sweet fragrance you can whiff from a fair distance away. Few have the resolve necessary to turn it down when offered. Even the most health-conscious might plan their cheat days around this Chinese delicacy known as bak kwa. Although traditionally made from pork, these days, it is also composed of staples such as chicken, mutton and beef to gourmet creations like truffle-flavoured wagyu and peppered Iberico pork to cater to bourgeois taste buds.

Pronounced “rou gan” in Mandarin or “yoke gone” in Cantonese, this jerky-like delicacy is perhaps better addressed by its Hokkien endearment of “bak kwa” among Malaysians. Originating from the Fujian province of China, bak kwa is no longer the gastronomic prerogative of Hokkien descendants. It has since been woven into the fabrics of Chinese society in Malaysia. In Kuala Lumpur, the making of bak kwa is publicly exhibited in the Petaling Street locality where grill masters still singe the meat over open fire, creating a visual spectacle that whets the appetite.

While customary reserved as gifts during Chinese New Year, bak kwa’s traditional image as festive offerings has long been shed. You’ll discover it crammed into sandwiches, burgers and toasts, topped with savoury chicken floss, on the menu in numerous cafes and kopitiams throughout KL. You too can make bak-kwa-in-a-bun at home.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

7 best bak kwa to try in KL, PJ, Ipoh, Penang and Shopee in 2023: