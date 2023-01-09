One of the most iconic dishes in Malaysia is banana leaf rice. Here is our definitive list of the best banana leaf rice in both KL and Selangor.

It’s a popular meal of choice in South Indian cuisine so it isn’t hard to understand what makes banana leaf rice so popular in Malaysia. At the base of our rich food culture lies plenty of spice, which is something South Indian cuisine is well-known for too.

A typical meal of banana leaf rice involves a hefty serving of rice — biryani in some places — alongside an assortment of vegetables, curries, and the restaurant’s own in-house specialities. Some of the more unique complimentary sides include deep-fried bitter gourd and pumpkin. But the question still persists: where can you find the best banana leaf rice?

It’s safe to say that there are plenty of Indian restaurants around town, each more unique than the other. Bangsar alone takes over nearly half the list as it has become somewhat of a haven for banana leaf rice enthusiasts. Read more below for our list of the best banana leaf rice spots in KL and Selangor.

Where to find the best banana leaf rice in KL and Selangor