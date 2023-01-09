One of the most iconic dishes in Malaysia is banana leaf rice. Here is our definitive list of the best banana leaf rice in both KL and Selangor.
It’s a popular meal of choice in South Indian cuisine so it isn’t hard to understand what makes banana leaf rice so popular in Malaysia. At the base of our rich food culture lies plenty of spice, which is something South Indian cuisine is well-known for too.
A typical meal of banana leaf rice involves a hefty serving of rice — biryani in some places — alongside an assortment of vegetables, curries, and the restaurant’s own in-house specialities. Some of the more unique complimentary sides include deep-fried bitter gourd and pumpkin. But the question still persists: where can you find the best banana leaf rice?
It’s safe to say that there are plenty of Indian restaurants around town, each more unique than the other. Bangsar alone takes over nearly half the list as it has become somewhat of a haven for banana leaf rice enthusiasts. Read more below for our list of the best banana leaf rice spots in KL and Selangor.
Where to find the best banana leaf rice in KL and Selangor
Devi’s Corner is arguably one of the best banana leaf restaurants in Bangsar. This is largely due to its use of crabs, resulting in crab curry – a must-have with your banana leaf rice – and crab rasam to wash it all down with. The restaurant’s deep-fried squid is also a popular dish to accompany your meal.
While Fierce Curry House is known for its lobster biryani, the banana leaf rice is also a heavy contender. As a whole, Fierce Curry House serves up authentic Indian cuisine, which makes the banana leaf rice all the more worth it.
Bala’s Banana Leaf is still a newcomer to the scene, being the youngest establishment to serve banana leaf rice in Bangsar. However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the top contenders for the title of ‘Best Banana Leaf Rice in Bangsar’. It offers great choices of curries, vegetables, and side dishes as well as many other traditional Indian dishes.
What makes Annapuurnam Chettinad Restaurant different from everyone else in Bangsar is also its curry. In particular, its mutton curry. There is peanut butter in the curry, which gives it a unique and savoury flavour.
Vishal Food & Catering is one of the go-to places for banana leaf rice in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. Just a stone’s throw away from Bangsar, Brickfields is where you will find Little India, making it a haven for banana leaf rice fanatics as well. It also offers plenty of different side dishes to go along with your meal.
When you hear the name ‘Puchong’ followed by ‘banana leaf rice’, it can only mean one thing. Puchong Mess, named after its mess hall seating system features long tables for communal sharing. Its curries are flavourful and spicy while its meats pack plenty of punch as well.
TTDI is another popular neighbourhood with plenty of good eats, one of it being Aunty Manju’s Home of Banana Leaf. Not only does it have a cult-like following from all over KL, but it also has the quality to back it up. Some noteworthy dishes to order would be the mutton curry and the fried squid.
The ever-popular debate going around PJ is where is the best banana leaf rice. Some are definitely in favour with Acha Curry House, which allows you to take as much of its vegetables as you like with no additional cost. Its curries also go great together, allowing for a harmonious meal.
For the longest time in PJ, Sri Ganapathi Mess could do no wrong. It was the go-to place for banana leaf rice in PJ. As many loyalists would say, Sri Ganapathi Mess is where you should go if you’re looking for an exceptional meal. This ranges from its curries and seafood, even down to the rasam.
This family-run banana leaf rice restaurant has been around since 1994 so you know that Jaipur Curry House is legitimate. Its crab curry comes second to none while its fried seafood dishes are a must-have, whether it’s the fish or the squid, or even both.
