The past years have seen Melaka evolve from a sleepy Malaysian coastal town into a bustling, world-class UNESCO World Heritage site. Stroll by the Melaka River, and you will find its banks lined with 17th century shophouses painted with trendy colourful murals — an example of the city’s perfect blend of the old and new. Along with its evolution comes a thriving cafe scene, and it’s here where you’ll find some of the best in Melaka.

While Melaka has always been known for its delicious cuisine, where you’ll find a mix of Peranakan, Kristang and Malaysian food, the scene has really taken off over the past few years — with themed cafés, hip bars and stylish restaurants sprouting up all over the seaside city. Some of these these eateries even provide a humble blast from the past thanks to their retro-style interior and buildings, which make for a particularly Instagrammable dining experience.

While Jonker Street, the Chinatown of Melaka, used to be bustling with local restaurants, many have moved out and expanded to other locations — as their original venues could not accommodate the growing number of customers. If you’re overwhelmed with the number of food choices in Melaka, we don’t blame you. From the best mille crêpes in town to the most Insta-worthy cafes, we’ve put together a guide to all the eateries where you can eat to your heart’s content.

How to get to Melaka from KL

As Melaka isn’t located too far away — just 145km away, which is a couple hours — from KL, you can easily go there for a short day trip or quick weekend jaunt. You can travel via bus or car.

By bus

You can take a bus from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) from KL to Melaka; the journey is around 2.5 hours long. The ticket costs around RM15.

By car

If you’re driving or taking a taxi/ private hire car, the journey will take around two hours — though you should be prepared for a slightly longer time during festive seasons and weekends.

Now that you know how to get to Melaka from KL, read on for our guide on the best cafes in the city.

11 best cafes in Melaka that are a must-visit