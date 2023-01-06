Save yourself the trouble of whipping up a home-cooked feast by booking a table or two at these hotel restaurants for your Chinese New Year 2023 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor.
Chinese New Year is an important celebration that symbolises the beginning of spring and the start of a brand new year. In 2023, the Year of the Rabbit and the Chinese New Year will fall on Sunday, 22 January. This once-in-a-year affair honours a long-standing tradition where loved ones gather for a festive reunion dinner. In celebration of the new year, many top hotels in KL and Selangor offer month-long festive menus and unique dishes, from a multi-course meals to lavish buffet dinners. While there is still time to plan a memorable meal, why not take some time off and make a reservation at these establishments? From Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s authentic Cantonese offerings to Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur’s prosperous buffet-style indulgence, here’s where you can wine and dine your way to prosperity for Chinese New Year 2023.
A guide to the best Chinese New Year 2023 reunion dinners in KL and Selangor:
Located in the heart of KL, YEN presents its prosperous Chinese New Year 2023 offerings with four delicious set menus from 2 January to 5 February: Spot of Sunshine, Prosperous Life Forever, Wishing You Prosperity and Double Happiness. Each set will include the signature Norwegian salmon fish with air-dried Szechuan fish chips, crispy salted egg fish skin and red palm oil. In contrast, the Double Happiness set menu will entail a premium abalone yee sang with premium caviar, gold flakes, truffle oil and red palm oil.
In the Spot of Sunshine set, you will find dishes such as stewed money bag dumplings with sliced abalone, sea cucumber and sun-dried oyster with sea moss, double-boiled chicken soup with fish maw, matsutake mushrooms, radish and Hokkaido scallop, along with braised Hong Kong ee fu noodles with Sabah king prawn and Shimeju mushrooms.
For the Prosperous Life Forever set, dishes like braised superior chicken soup, wok-fried fresh scallops with prawn ball, arrowhead and asparagus with truffles, braised Hong Kong Pak Choy and braised Hokkaido crab claw will be served.
If you decide to pick the Wishing You Prosperity set, the menu comprises YEN’s mini “Monk Jumped Over the Wall” (abalone, fish maw, sea cucumber and sun-dried Hokkaido scallop), stewed money bag, stir-fried lotus root with assorted vegetables, crispy Hokkaido shelled scallops in Japanese barbecue sauce and braised Hong Kong Ee Fu noodle with pan-seared cod fish.
Lastly, the Double Happiness set consists of bird’s nest soup with lobster meat, steamed slice tiger grouper fish cooked in Teochew style, stewed money bag, steamed pineapple enzyme-fed chicken, and wok-fried red & jasmine rice with scallops, prawns and crab meat.
To end the night, each set will feature a sweetened yam cream soup with peach gum, sago pearl and rice dumpling, and a steamed double-layer traditional Ninko fresh grated coconut.
Spot of Sunshine: RM238 per person (minimum two pax)
Prosperous Life Forever: RM328 per person (minimum two pax)
Wishing You Prosperity: RM368 per person (minimum six pax)
Double Happiness: RM428 per person 9 (minimum six pax)
For enquiries, email bf.wkualalumpur@whotels.com or WhatsApp and contact +6012 -357-4788.
Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel parades a tempting array of authentic Cantonese feasts at Yue. Diners can pick from four sets: Auspicious Lunar (RM2,388 nett), The Imperial Prosperity (RM3,288 nett), Osmanthus Blossom (RM268 nett per person) and Crystal Jade (RM338 nett per person).
Each set menu includes Yue’s signature dishes like the traditional yee sang with deep-fried soft shell crab, hearty soups, premium seafood dishes, stir-fries and desserts. Other highlights include the steamed chicken with Chinese herbs and lotus leaf, stir-fried prawn meat with lotus root and pandan cream, and lastly, osmanthus with lemongrass and tragacanth gum jelly.
We recommend booking the nine-course set menu for a table of ten: Auspicious Lunar and The Imperial Prosperity. As for the seven-course menu, choose the Osmanthus Blossom and Crystal Jade.
For inquiries or reservations, contact 017-228-6098 or email dining.spj@sheraton.com.
Available from 9 January to 26 January 2023, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur gears up for splendid festivities at the award-winning Lai Po Heen. For memorable reunion dinners, go ahead and explore the four delicious set menus – Fortune, Prosperity, Wealth and Seasons Peace – and an array of six yee sang flavours. Try the MO Signature yee sang (with bird nest and salmon egg), but if you’re feeling adventurous, order the butterfish, salmon, tuna and chuka hotate yee sang.
Take note that the Fortune and Wealth set menu requires a minimum of four diners, while the Prosperity and Seasons Peace menus are ideal for a minimum of two diners, as each dish will be individually plated.
In the Fortune set menu (RM388+ per person), diners will be served salmon yee sang with persimmon, double-boiled abalone soup with premium bamboo fungus, brine-braised free-range chicken with aged soy sauce, prawns coated with black truffle dressing, Hong Kong-style steamed grouper fillet with spring onions, coriander and superior sauce, and many more. For desserts, chilled mango puree with vanilla ice cream, sago, pomelo and water chestnut, and batter-fried Chinese brown sugar glutinous rice cakes are available to enjoy with Yunnan pu erh tea.
The Prosperity set menu (RM528+ per person) includes an abalone yee sang with crispy shredded treasures, double-boiled fish maw with enpiko mushroom and fish broth, black truffle-marinated roasted crispy duck, stir-fried Japanese scallops with asparagus and shrimp, steamed omega grouper fillet and more. To end the journey, a serving of double-boiled almond milk tea with egg white and batter-fried glutinous rice cakes will be served with Ti Kuan yin tea.
As for the Wealth set menu (RM728+ per person), you will enjoy a delicious serving of sea urchin and tobiko yee sang with crispy shredded treasures with blackcurrant plum dressing, double-boiled morels with fish maw and sun-dried scallop soup, braised South Africa five head abalone with sea cucumber, Japanese bean curd, and beyond. In the dessert section, indulge in the chilled creamy avocados with chocolate and steamed glutinous rice cakes with gold leaves and shredded coconut.
Lastly, the Seasons Peace set menu (RM988+ per person) comprises seasons yee sang with crispy shredded treasures and blackcurrant plum dressing, double-boiled black chicken soup with dendrobium and dendrobium orchid, braised South Africa five-head abalone with Kanto Sea cucumber, oven-baked Australian baby lobster with foie gras, and braised egg noodles with fish maw and shrimp. To end the night, Double-boiled birds nest with almond milk and steamed glutinous rice cakes with gold leaves and shredded coconut will be served.
For dining reservations at Lai Po Heen or to place Yee Sang orders, contact +603-2179-8885 or email mokul-lpoheen@mohg.com.
As a tribute to the zodiac Rabbit’s agility and good luck traits, Chynna presents its reunion set menus and premium yee sang selections. For 2023, the restaurant introduces its latest signature yee sang: Truffle and Tasmania ocean trout. Other choices include the smoked salmon with crispy rice, siam spicy sauce yee sang, salted egg fish skin and soft shell crab yee sang, and lastly, the abalone yee sang. The signature yee sang is priced at RM158 nett for a half portion, while it’s RM308 nett for a whole portion.
Each set – Wealth, Prosperity, Fortune and Grand Fortune – includes a traditional yee sang, Chynna’s signature dishes, soups, premium seafood and desserts. Highlights from the menu include braised bird’s nest soup with smoked duck, mashed pumpkin and fish maw, assorted stewed seafood with dried oysters, sea moss and wild morel, wok-seared prime lamb racks served with honey-glazed chilli mint sauce and more. You can even order the chef’s signature supreme hotpot-style poon choy comprising abalone cubes, sea cucumber, baked fish maw, golden wontons, prawns, sea moss, sun-dried oyster, dried scallops, roasted duck, premium mushrooms, kaori bako, yam and radish – be sure to pre-order two hours in advance.
Prosperity set: RM1,300 nett for 5 pax
Fortune set: RM1,600 nett for 5 pax
Wealth set: RM2,300 nett for 5 pax
Grand Fortune set: RM699 nett per person (minimum of 3 pax)
For more information, call +603 2264 2264, email KULHI_F&B_Sales@hilton.com or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com.
Head to Quan’s Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, for an incredible buffet-style reunion. Curated by executive chef Gerald Chong and his team, the CNY Fortune Buffet includes the signature prosperity golden yee sang, bak kwa roasted chicken, kam heong roasted lamb leg and steamed nian gao with desiccated coconut. Available for lunch and dinner, the buffet is served from 12.30 PM to 3 PM and 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM. Those aged 60 and above, including children between 6 to 12 years old, will enjoy 50% off the normal price.
9 – 20 January: Weekday buffet dinner | RM108+ per adult
14 January: Saturday buffet dinner | RM138+ per adult
15 January: Sunday buffet lunch | RM138+ per adult
21 January: CNY eve dinner | RM158+ per adult
22 and 23 January: CNY Day 1 & 2 buffet lunch | RM158+ per adult.
For enquiries or reservations, WhatsApp 012-507-3327 or email dining@fourpoints.com.
Located in Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant offers an auspicious feast for lunch and dinner from 6 January to 5 February 2023. With three menus – Fortune, Happiness and Prosperous – to choose from, diners can indulge in delicious signatures such as Hong Kong-style roasted chicken, steamed fresh dragon grouper with ginger wine and beyond.
With every reunion dinner, the staple yee sang toss to prosperity and longevity will be included in each set. Priced between RM98 nett and RM148 nett, you can pick the fruity yee sang, jellyfish yee sang, fresh salmon with snow pear yee sang or abalone yee sang.
Fortune set menu: RM1,688 nett
Happiness set menu: RM2,088 nett
Prosperous set menu: RM2,288 nett
For enquiries or to make an order, contact Xin at 03-2144-8750.
Usher in the year of the Rabbit with an abundance feast by Element Kuala Lumpur from 6 January to 5 February 2023. Curated by executive chef Linus Mak, the hotel presents its special Auspicious set menu and Prosperity set menu for the new year. Priced at RM2,088+ per table of 10, the Auspicious menu includes the signature Prosperity Yee Sang along with delicious dishes such as double-boiled chicken consommé with American ginseng, roasted “dong quail” chicken with garlic crisps, crispy barramundi fish with ginger, bonito and scallion in homemade teriyaki sauce and lastly, stir-fried ming prawns with Mongolian sauce.
For a table of 10, the Prosperity set menu (RM2,388+) comprises Chef Mak’s Prosperity Treasure Pot (Poon Choy), double-boiled chicken consommé with cordyceps flower and steamed glutinous rice with smoked duck and unagi in homemade xo sauce and scallion. For dessert, chilled lemongrass jelly with aloe vera, fresh passion fruit, and homemade nian gao will be served for a sweet finish.
If you’re interested in purchasing Chef Mak’s yee sang creation which is prepped with a homemade pineapple dressing, you can also buy it at TRACE Restaurant & Bar for dine-in or takeaway.
Prosperity Yee Sang with raw salmon slices: RM128 nett (full portion) and RM98 nett (half portion)
Prosperity Yee Sang with crispy fish skins: RM138 nett (full portion) and RM98 nett (half portion)
Prosperity Yee Sang with whole abalones: RM188 nett (full portion) and RM138 nett (half portion)
For more info, WhatsApp here.
