Chocolate is universally beloved around the world. Even if you’re not a fan of sweets, there are so many types of chocolates out there that can cater to different palates. From saccharine white chocolate to bitter dark chocolate, this “food of the gods” is the gift that keeps on giving. Craving for some yet? Then treat yourself to some artisanal pieces at these chocolatiers in Malaysia.

Like most foods out there, there are mass-produced ones and also artisanal ones. Chocolates are no different. You can choose to indulge a quick craving at your nearest 7-Eleven or do a bit of research and purchase something of a higher quality. Luckily for you, we’ve created this little guide.

You might already be familiar with one or two of these artisanal chocolatiers in Malaysia. Some of them source their cacao from other countries, while some choose to use locally-grown cacao to create sustainable bean-to-bar chocolate that is truly Malaysian in all aspects.

Whatever your choice, there’s one thing we can all agree on: these chocolatiers in Malaysia produce really excellent chocolate worth indulging in or gifting. With World Chocolate Day just around the corner on July 7, you have even more reason to treat yourself to the delectable confections from some (or all) of these fantastic brands.

The best artisanal chocolatiers in Malaysia today