Are you in charge of planning your celebratory family feasts this year? Don’t fret because we have made it easier for you to provide an incredible dining experience for your loved ones. Bookmark our guide for the best Christmas hotel buffets, menus and offers in KL and Selangor in 2022.

Yes, it’s happening soon. Christmas is almost here (with less than a month to go), and we’re here to help. If you’re searching for a traditional Christmas meal — with the occasional fusion twist — then you’ve come to the right place, as our list features the best Christmas 2022 hotel buffets in KL and Selangor. The best part? Many of these festive promos are applied throughout December, while some are only available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Forget your to-do lists and eliminate the hassle and chaos in the kitchen with a splendid meal at KL and Selangor’s most established hotels and restaurants. Plan ahead and make a reservation as soon as possible.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

The best Christmas 2022 hotel buffets and festive menus to try in KL and Selangor: