Are you in charge of planning your celebratory family feasts this year? Don’t fret because we have made it easier for you to provide an incredible dining experience for your loved ones. Bookmark our guide for the best Christmas hotel buffets, menus and offers in KL and Selangor in 2022.
Yes, it’s happening soon. Christmas is almost here (with less than a month to go), and we’re here to help. If you’re searching for a traditional Christmas meal — with the occasional fusion twist — then you’ve come to the right place, as our list features the best Christmas 2022 hotel buffets in KL and Selangor. The best part? Many of these festive promos are applied throughout December, while some are only available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Forget your to-do lists and eliminate the hassle and chaos in the kitchen with a splendid meal at KL and Selangor’s most established hotels and restaurants. Plan ahead and make a reservation as soon as possible.
The best Christmas 2022 hotel buffets and festive menus to try in KL and Selangor:
In the mood for festive cheer? Embrace the holidays at the W Kuala Lumpur. Available from 1 to 23 December 2022, enjoy a four-course meal at the Flock featuring delicious dishes such as confit duck legs, pan-roasted salmon with scallops, Mont blanc chestnut parfait and more. If you have no plans for Christmas eve, indulge in their Holly Jolly dinner buffet comprising cold appetisers, charcuterie, Japanese station, and more.
Flock: RM188 nett per person or RM316 nett per person, including wine pairing.
Holly Jolly dinner buffet: RM438 nett per person or RM598 nett per person, including free flow on selected alcoholic beverages
Treat your loved ones to a specially curated dinner menu by Chef Marco Caverni at the Mandarin Grill, where you can enjoy Christmas Set Menus from 24 November to 23 December 2022. The three-course lunch menu is priced at RM188+ per person. In collaboration with luxury jeweller Chopard, the hotel has curated a four-course Chopard dinner menu, priced at RM668+ per person. This specially curated menu will be available on Christmas eve and on Christmas day too.
On Christmas Eve, Mosaic is hosting its Christmas Eve buffet dinner at RM388+ per person from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM.
At Aqua, you can enjoy a barbecue buffet dinner at RM298+ per person from 6.30 PM to 10.30 PM.
Christmas Day
If you crave a change of scenery, celebrate Christmas day by indulging in these lavish feasts from the Mosaic to the Mandarin Grill.
Priced at RM488+ per person, enjoy The Grand Christmas Day Brunch across the Mandarin Grill, Mosaic and Lounge on the Park from 1 PM to 6 PM.
The Mosaic’s Christmas Day buffet dinner (RM298+ per person) features an extensive buffet spread in the restaurant and the Lounge on the Park.
It’s all about the glitz and glam at the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur. This year, the hotel brings exciting festive offers to enjoy with your loved ones, from dine-in to take away. To elevate the Christmas spirit, diners can enjoy a scrumptious meal while enjoying the joyous company of Santa Claus and Christmas carollers.
On Christmas eve, spoil your loved ones with a traditional dinner buffet at THIRTY8, where you can indulge in the western and grill station, seafood on ice and Chinese delicacies with a mouth-watering dessert spread. Over at JP Teres, the Christmas menu offers a wide selection of local fusion dishes from Malay to Indian and Chinese – a live station corner comprising a satay station, carving station, and more will be available on-site. This menu will be available on Christmas Day too.
Christmas Eve at THIRTY8: RM498 nett per adult + RM249 nett per child | 7 PM – 11 PM
Christmas Eve at JP teres: RM258 nett per adult + RM129 nett per child | 7 PM – 11 PM
Christmas Day at THIRTY8: RM498 nett per adult + RM249 nett per child | 12.30 PM – 3.30 PM
Christmas Day at JP teres: RM258 nett per adult + RM129 nett per child | 7 PM – 11 PM
Enjoy an early bird discount of 20% for festive buffet ticket purchases for a limited time.
Wrap up the year by surrounding yourself with magical moments and a great feast by Hilton Kuala Lumpur. For a splendid Christmas buffet spread, Vasco’s boasts exciting lunch and dinner offers throughout the whole month of December. The buffet menu includes the classics like honey glazed spice brined roast turkey, braised spice lamb shoulder, Australian prime ribs and more. In the dessert department, you can find signature treats comprising a Christmas yule log cake, panettone pudding, and beyond.
If you’re into seafood, take advantage of their festive seafood buffet dinner that’s happening throughout the month.
Festive at Vasco’s buffet lunch (Monday to Friday): RM148 nett per adult + RM88 nett per child (5-11 years old) | 12 PM – 2.30 PM
Festive at Vasco’s buffet lunch (Saturday and Sunday): RM208 nett per adult + RM108 nett per child (5-11 years old) | 12.30PM – 3PM
Festive seafood buffet (Sunday to Thursday): RM198 nett per adult + RM98 nett per child. | 6.30 PM – 10.30PM
Festive seafood buffet (Friday and Saturday): RM228 nett per adult + RM118 nett per child | 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM
Christmas eve dinner: RM298 nett per adult + RM128 nett per child | 1 PM – 3 PM
Christmas day lunch: RM298 nett per adult + RM128 nett per child | 1 PM – 3 PM
Christmas day dinner: RM268 nett per adult + RM118 nett per child | 6.30 PM – 10.30 PM
Step inside and discover the magic of Christmas at Feast, Sheraton Petaling Jaya. The restaurant offers a mouth-watering spread filled with festive delicacies such as chicken roulade with mushroom sauce, fish pie with dill cream sauce, gingerbread ice cream and beyond. Plan ahead and make a reservation now, as the menu will be available from 15 to 25 December 2022.
Christmas-themed dinner buffet, priced at RM138 per adult and RM69 per child, will be available on 15 – 23 December and 26 – 30 December 2022.
Christmas Eve dinner buffet: RM188 per adult + RM94 per child | 6.30PM – 10.30PM
Christmas Day brunch buffet: RM178 per adult + RM89 per child | 12.30 pm – 4pm
Christmas Day dinner buffet: RM168 per adult + RM84 per child | 6.30PM – 10.30PM
Give yourself a break and take your Christmas celebration to Double Tree by Hilton I-City Shah Alam. On Christmas eve, the buffet menu comprises signature festive delicacies such as oven-roasted apple cider-brined turkey, beef wellington, maple-glazed turkey meatloaf, coconut husk-smoked beef brisket, itik madu Bakar (honey-roasted duck) and so much more. Complete your evening by sipping their mulled wine and candy cane Christmas (non-alcoholic) drinks.
In addition, the hotel will also host a splendid lunch buffet on Christmas day with a Fine de Claire oyster bar, slow-roasted whole lamb and an indoor barbecue station. For a local touch, hearty mains such as daging harimau menangis, kepak ayam madu, and durian tempura are also available to enjoy. In the drinks section, holiday sangria (alcoholic) and candy cane Christmas will be served (non-alcoholic).
Christmas eve dinner: RM188 nett for buffet only and RM278 nett with free flow red and white house wine | 6 PM – 10.30 PM
Christmas day lunch: RM168 nett for buffet only, RM288 nett with free flow red and white house wine, Christmas mimosas and RM350 nett with a bottle of house champagne | 12.30 PM – 4 PM.
Early bird bookings made before 15 December 2022 with full prepayment are entitled to a 20% discount. Guests that book for 15 persons and above will enjoy a 15% discount from the above-stated prices. For more information and reservations, contact the Makan Kitchen at +603 5650 0200 or email SZBSA_FB@hilton.com or visit eatdrinkhilton.com
For a relaxed and fun-filled Christmas, check out Maria’s SteakCafe and its exciting festive offers. Famed for its juicy, delicious steaks, the restaurant has curated a hearty feast to be enjoyed at home or in the restaurant.
Available 24 and 25 December 2022, the Dine-in Christmas set includes your choice of choice (Japanese Wagyu A5, Beef Wellington with Foie Gras, Atlantic White Cod and more) with Fried Camembert with cranberry sauce and truffle mushroom soup as starters and lemon loaf with icing glaze for dessert.
If you can’t wait until Christmas, go ahead and order their Christmas Home Delivery set, available until 2 January 2023. Ideal for five pax, the set includes caesar salad, roasted potatoes, creamed spinach, spaghetti chicken bolognese, one main dish — Tomahawk set, beef wellington with foie gras set, beef wellington set and roast lamb set — and a lemon loaf for dessert.
Pre-orders can be made by contacting the outlets near you.
