It’s never too early to start stocking up on the best Deepavali snacks and sweets.

Are you looking forward to Deepavali? With the Festival of Lights around the corner, it’s time to prepare a list of snacks to procure. As the celebration calls for a delectable spread, decorating a dessert table with sweet offerings is just what you need. From Murukku to Landdu and more, we have curated some of our favourite Deepavali snacks and sweets to order for the celebrations.

Chelo’s Appam Manis

Image credit: @Chelosappambangsar

If you’re a fan of Appam, you might be familiar with Chelo’s Appam Manis. This sweet delicacy made with fermented rice batter and coconut milk equivalent to pancakes is perfect for breakfast or dinner. Order the Plain Appam (with coconut milk) or Brown Sugar. There are other toppings worth trying, from Banana & Brown Sugar and Coconut Milk & Chocolate to Milk and more. With prices starting from RM2.70, you’re in for a treat with the sweet selections.

Open daily, 12 PM – 9.30 PM | Delivery services are available through Foodpanda

Location: No.10, Lorong Ara Kiri 3, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Jai Hind

Image credit: @dayansuhaimi

Jai Hind is the place to be for decadent North Indian sweets and specialities. Located in the vicinity of Masjid Jamek, this restaurant is a favourite among locals and tourists based on their excellent reviews. Ideal for festive gatherings, happy customers come here for their hearty biriyani and thosai selections, while the freshly-baked — Landoo, Barfi, Seemal and more — desserts are highly raved about too.

Open daily, 8 AM – 8 PM

Location: 15, Jalan Melayu, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Nana Crunchy Cookies

Image credit: @nanacrunchycookies

Classified as a typical street food in India, Pani Puri is a deep-fried flatbread ball filled with mashed potatoes or chicken. With over 9,000 followers (and counting) on Instagram, Nana Crunchy Cookies serves homemade vegetarian (RM15) and non-vegetarian options (RM20) that have garnered fans all over Malaysia. Each set contains ten pieces, including fillings and sauces that goes with the crunchy snack. If you’re craving for a bite, be sure to check their Instagram page for delivery updates.

Instagram: @nanacrunchycookies | DM to make an order

Vadaime

Image credit: @theviskitchen

Are you looking for a quick alternative to your favourite savoury snacks? Vadai Me offers artisanal ready-made frozen — Thosai, Idli, Plain Vadai and Masala Vadai — batters for fuss-free cooking at home. If you’re planning to jazz up the snack table with curry puffs, you can have the Potato, Chicken or Sardine filled munchies delivered to you too.

Instagram: @vadaime

Murukku Madness

Image credit: @murukku_madness

Murukku is quintessential to Deepavali celebrations. This traditional snack made from rice and lentil flour customarily comes in a twisted or coil shape, making it a highly addictive snack. With Murukku Madness, there are two options to choose from – plain or spicy.

Instagram: @murukku_madness | Whatsapp now to make an order

Hero image credit: Unsplash/Reshu Drolia; Featured image credit: Unsplash/Sahand Hoseini