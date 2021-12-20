Food Photography Apps That Will Elevate Your Instagram Game

An epic meal deserves fabulous photos and it’s vital to have the right tools to get those shots.

Here are some food photography apps you need to have on your phone to make your food photos look even better.

Taking photos of food and sharing them on social media has become an integral part of our dining experience. However, due to various reasons, the scrumptiousness just doesn’t always transfer through to the frame. But there’s no need to make a big deal of that.

You don’t need a professional set-up to make your food photos stand out. You may already have a few go-to apps to edit photos, but there’s also a whole host of food photography apps especially designed to make your food stand out. Here are our favourites that will take your food photography to the next level.

[Hero Image Credit: Ready Made/Pexels; Featured Image Credit: Sam Moqadam/Unsplash]

Foodie

Foodie helps to bring out all the deliciousness from the plate onto your screen. It offers over 30 live filters to help you capture the right mood and atmosphere when taking photos from above. You can convert bland scenes into delectable masterpieces as you shoot vivid videos of your dining adventures. The food app also has a timer and the rule of third grids to ensure that you get the best angle for every shot that you take.

Download Foodie for iOS and Android.

Food Photo Editor

You need to have Food Photo Editor if you love editing your photos on your iPad. It has a huge collection of beautiful filters and effects for food photography. Besides the single-tap retouching, you’ll discover a fun and fast way to spice up the wonderful memory of a gorgeous meal.

Download Food Photo Editor on iOS.

SnapDish AI Food Camera

SnapDish AI Food Camera is a smart and essential companion for the modern sociable foodie. This food app predicts how photogenic your snap is and makes your snaps look mouth-watering with filters dedicated just for food. Moreover, it’s a fun foodie community where you can share your food photos and recipes and find new ideas and inspiration for your cooking too.

Download SnapDish AI Food Camera on iOS or Android.

Gourmet Camera

Gourmet Camera helps you savour your life through food. It’s a superb photography app for all the gourmands out there. Its awesome professional editing functions enable you to bait tons of likes on social media with drool-worthy food photos. Regardless of the kind of food and drinks that you’re enjoying, it’ll make you the envy of all your foodiest friends.

Download Gourmet Camera on iOS.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.