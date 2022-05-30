With the Dragon Boat Festival approaching on 3 June 2022, we have compiled a list of the best halal or pork-free sticky rice dumplings to enjoy at home with your loved ones.
Widely known as sticky rice dumplings, these pyramid-shape savouries are a longstanding tradition of the Dragon Boat Festival, dedicated to influential poet Qu Yuan.
According to history, the tale follows a patriotic poet Qu Yuan, who was a loyal official of the state of Chu during the Warring States Period. As an advisor of the Chu Kingdom, he dedicated his life to assisting the king. After hearing about the defeat of the Chu capital, Qu Yuan was devastated and drowned himself in the Miluo River. To save him, villagers threw rice dumplings into the water to distract the fish from eating his body, and used large beating drums to ward off evil spirits.
What is a sticky rice dumpling?
The sticky rice dumpling is a traditional Chinese dish consisting of glutinous rice with various fillings such as meat, salted egg, mushrooms, chestnut and more. It is wrapped in bamboo or lotus leaves and prepared by boiling it.
Get ready to indulge in the full-bodied flavours of a sticky rice dumpling by ordering the best halal or pork-free sticky rice dumplings.
Here’s where to purchase halal or pork-free sticky rice dumplings online for Dragon Boat Festival 2022:
Established by two Chinese Muslims, LoLiLi’s Delights specialises in traditional Chinese food and snacks. The store offers its signature sticky rice dumpling and Hokkien varietal with rolled oats. The signature dumpling (RM28) features meat (Australian beef, Australian/New Zealand boneless lamb and chicken), mushroom, salted egg yolk, dried prawns, chestnut and black-eyed beans, while the Hokkien version (RM10) offers the same hearty ingredients but replaces the glutinous rice with rolled oats. If you’re interested in trying other specialities, you can also try their beef and chicken bakwa (dried meat).
Fatimah Chew Traditional Food offers ready-to-eat sticky rice dumplings that are cooked fresh daily. Each creation is wrapped in bamboo leaves and stuffed with delicious fillings such as salted egg yolk, chicken meat, mushroom, chestnuts, peas, dried shrimp and spices. Priced at RM60 and perfect for sharing, the store’s signature includes five large mouth-watering pieces.
Priced between RM2 and RM7, you can find savoury and sweet sticky rice dumpling selections at Dapur Magis by Appy. From chicken to egg yolk and red bean, they have it all. To ensure freshness, each dumpling is made to order only, so be sure to pre-order early.
For premium looks yet rooted in traditional flavour, head over to Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur for handmade sticky rice dumplings made especially for Dragon Boat Festival 2022 by the Shang Palace. The price starts at RM36 nett, with order taking ending June 3. You may opt for delivery or self-pickup for the assortment of dumplings.
Premium options include ones made with XO sauce, foie gras and roast chicken (RM79), and Fujian-style rice dumplings (RM70), while traditional as well as unique flavours include Yunnan mushroom rice dumplings (RM36), sweetened purple with vanilla custard rice dumplings (RM36), and more. Gift boxes are offered too.
Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur is located at 11, Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur. Call 03-2032 2388.
For sticky rice dumplings with luxurious touches, Lai Po Heen has you sorted. Mandarin Oriental’s signature Chinese restaurant is offering a delectable range for Dragon Boat Festival 2022. Options include the Steamed Supreme Sea Treasures and South Africa Abalone Glutinous Rice Dumpling made of abalone, dried scallop, dried shrimp, chestnut, fresh lotus seed, mushroom, salted egg yolk, green bean and chicken for RM120+; the Hong Kong Roast Duck Glutinous Rice Dumpling made with chestnut, black-eyed pea and salted duck egg for RM50+; and the Heritage Traditional Nyonya Glutinous Rice Dumpling made of chicken, dry winter melon, shallot, mushroom and garlic for RM38+.
Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur is located at Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur. Call 03-2330 8798 to order.