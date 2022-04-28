Delicious Hari Raya Cookies To Order Online Now

As Hari Raya draws near on 2 May 2022, it’s time to get ready for the festivities with our favourite cakes, snacks and cookies.

The religious holiday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. As family and friends gather to celebrate, strengthen the bonds among family members and seek forgiveness, indulging in the comfort meals makes every moment special. When we think of Hari Raya, our mind drifts off to the traditional dishes comprising ketupat, lemang, lontong and rendang. However, any fulfilling meal isn’t complete without a sweet finisher.

It’s almost impossible to not spot the classics – such as pineapple tarts, nestum cookies, chocolate chip cookies, sugee and kuih semperit (milk cookies) – in every Muslim household during the Hari Raya celebrations. Not forgetting, the go-to traditional Malaysian kuih-muih and modern variations. We’re talking about the red velvet Oreo cookies and biscoff cookies.

We are here to make pre-ordering Hari Raya cookies online easier. Ideal as gifts or easy snacking at home, take your pick from these decadent treats.

These are the best Hari Raya cookies to try this festive season

Cookies by Yusa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yusa Food Products (@cookiesbyyusa)

Raya isn’t complete without a yearly visit to Cookies by Yusa. The company currently bakes more than 30 types of cookies to cater to your varied taste buds including the classics and quirky desserts. Fans can’t get enough of the Nestum Coklat, Biskut Oat and Cadbury Cookies. Thankfully, they are currently open for pre-order till the second week of Ramadan.

ImanRose Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ImanRose Kitchen (@imanrose_kitchen)

Craving for something sweet with a buttery crunch? Check out ImanRose Kitchen’s signature Nutella & Biscoff Pods. Perfect as a sharing platter, the treats are made with pure butter, ground almonds and topped with sweet toppings. Other highlights include its Baked Blueberry Cheesecake – perfect for any berry fans.

Order through WhatsApp.

The Baking Firm

You can’t go wrong with pineapple tarts, and The Baking Firm whips up the best. Although they’re only available during the festive season, the perfect combination of buttery goodness and its sweet filling makes it worth the wait. If your guilty pleasure is chocolate chip cookies, order their salted chocolate chip cookies. In addition, if you’re craving something sweet, their classic burnt cheesecake is a crowd’s favourite. Make your orders online.

Jenny’s Bakery

Hailing from Hong Kong, Jenny’s Bakery is famed for its irresistible butter cookies. Packed in an adorable teddy bear biscuit tin, the butter cookies make an ideal gift for the festive season. The menu comprises butter flowers, shortbread, raisin oat and coffee flower. Other highlights include the pineapple roll, almond flakes and peanut balls.

Shop here

La Cher Patisserie

In the mood for cookies? Check out La Cher Patisserie‘s limited-edition sets. The Moon & Light cookies set (RM165) includes four mouth-watering flavours: Dark Chocolate Praline Shortbread Sandwich, Salted Caramel Shortbread Sandwich, Matcha Macadamia Cookies and Coconut Sablé. The packaging is not only stunning, but it symbolises the joyous beginning of Raya. The cookie jars feature the beautiful phases of the moon as a reminder of the precious time spent with Him in the quiet hours of the night during Ramadan. Order here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur