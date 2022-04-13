Lavish Hari Raya Hampers Perfect For Gifting Your Loved Ones

We’re only a couple weeks into Ramadan, but we’re already kicking things into high gear with a list of Hari Raya 2022 hampers to send your loved ones. As Malaysians, nothing connects friends and family more than food. Filled to the brim with seasonal goodies and treats, these will definitely put a smile on the recipient’s face.

Things are certainly looking up for Malaysians, as we all prepare to celebrate the occasion in full swing. It’s been a long two-year wait, but we’re certainly seeing some semblance of normalcy. Now that we’re out of the lockdown woods we’re seeing friends making their fast-breaking plans at decadent Ramadan buffets around town and families shopping for their coordinated Raya ensembles. But just as we did during the height of the pandemic, delivering Raya gift sets to the people in your circle is also part and parcel of the Ramadan/Raya festivities.

To help you decide what’s best to share with your loved ones, we’ve rounded up some of the best and most lavish Hari Raya hampers to send your nearest and dearest in 2022.

Scroll down for the best Hari Raya hampers to get for family and friends this 2022

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia