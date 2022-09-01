Japanese omakase restaurants have been growing in popularity in Kuala Lumpur in recent years.

The term omakase means “I’ll leave it up to you”. It’s commonly used in Japan where patrons request that they let the chef choose and serve specially curated specialties that are often seasonal. In fact, the opposite of omakase is okonomi, which means choosing what to order.

The omakase experience is ideal for a romantic date or special night out, as you get to enjoy and appreciate a selection of the chef’s dishes without fretting over the menu. In Kuala Lumpur, a number of premium Japanese restaurants have added omakase menus to their offerings.

Some of the best high-quality and freshest ingredients you could find in Malaysia are served on these menus, making it a dining experience like no other. If you adore Japanese food and aren’t afraid to try new dishes, dining at an omakase restaurant at least once in your life should be on your bucket list.

In Kuala Lumpur itself, you’re spoiled for choice with a number of top Japanese omakase restaurants scattered around the city. We’ve narrowed it down to 10 of the best restaurants to help you make your decision a little easier the next time you’re craving an authentic and decadent Japanese dining experience.

Here are 10 best Japanese omakase restaurants in Kuala Lumpur worth checking out:

TAKA, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur

One of the best restaurants for Japanese omakase is TAKA at the St Regis Kuala Lumpur. Here, you’ll experience a premium dining experience in an intimate setting at the 300-year-old Hinoki wood 16-seater counter, while being served sushi using the finest and freshest seasonal ingredients flown in from Japan. Chef Daichi Yazawa showcases his sushi craftsmanship that highlights seasonal ingredients in the restaurant’s omakase menus.

For reservations, please visit the website.

Address: The St. Regis, TAKA , Level 3A, 6, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Daily, 12–2:30PM, 6:30–9:30PM

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

Known for its top-quality Japanese fusion with innovative offerings, Nobu Kuala Lumpur also offers omakase menus for those who wish to ‘leave it up to the chef’. Besides seasonal omakase menus for occasions such as Lunar New Year and Valentine’s Day, omakase menus are also available at other times of the year.

Choose from the Multi-Course Omakase Menu, Special Omakase, Nobu Signature Omakase, or Summer Nights Omakase menus which feature a number of curated dishes by the Chef that reflect the essence of Nobu.

For more information, check out the website.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur No, 145, Jln Ampang, 50450

Operating Hours: Daily, 12–2PM, 6–10:30PM

Sushi Azabu

Sushi Azabu is the Malaysian outpost to world-renowned Michelin-starred Sushi Azabu in New York City. It has garnered plenty of acclaim for its commitment to authenticity through precision and masterful finesse in the art of sushi.

Located at ISETAN The Japan Store at LOT 10, Sushi Azabu offers a menu that comprises many of Japan’s traditional delights, prepared with only the freshest ingredients available. Seafood is flown directly from Japan twice a week with an impressive selection of common favourites such as salmon and tuna, to less common amberjack fish, big-eyed snappers, and more.

Visit the website for more information.

Address: 4F Lot 10 Shopping Centre, 50, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating Hours: Daily, 12–3PM, 6–10PM

Sushi Ryu

Located at Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC, this premium Japanese restaurant incorporates fusion in their traditional omakase menus. Here, dishes are often infused with seasonal delicacies like truffles and caviar, as well as signature wagyu beef.

WhatsApp +6013 203 3775 for reservations.

Address: Platinum Park, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

12–3PM, 6–10:30PM

Edju Omakase

Another popular Japanese omakase restaurant in KL is Edju Omakase in Damansara City Mall. It’s commonly known for offering the first “Aged Sushi” in Malaysia. The Modern Japanese fine dining restaurant often puts a creative twist on its menus. The sushi counter hosts only up to 10 guests at once, making it an intimate dining experience.

The restaurant is helmed by Chef Eddie Ng, the executive chef and co-owner of the restaurant who spent his formative culinary years in London.

Visit the website for more details.

G-19 Ground Floor, Damansara City Mall, Damansara City, 6, Jalan Damanlela, Damansara City, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating Hours: Monday – Saturday, 12 am to 12 pm

Iketeru





Located in Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Iketeru has developed a reputation as one of the best in the city for authentic Japanese fare. Led by Executive Chef Kunihiko Hamada, all chefs here are highly-skilled in preparing Japanese and omakase cuisine using the freshest and highest quality ingredients air-flown from Japan.

Chef Hamada invites guests to leave expectations at the door for an Omakase experience that is delightfully unpredictable yet carefully crafted to engage the senses. As the seasons change, so does the Omakase menu at Iketeru, leaving you with something new to explore every few months.



For more information call +603 2264 2264, email KULHI_FB@hilton.com or visit www.eatdrinkhilton.com.

Level 8, 3, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating Hours: Daily, 2–2:30PM, 6:30–10:30PM

Sushi Hara

For a sublime omakase dining experience, Sushi Hara has set the bar high. As it says on the website, “We believe that ingredients make the meal, quality create the atmosphere and our chef brings you the best of the rest.”

This minimalistic and contemporary restaurant located at The LINC, KL, brings diners a truly authentic omakase experience with a variety of omakase menus. Helmed by Executive chef Harada Junji, you’ll experience a taste of Japan with every bite here. Focusing on fresh seasonal produce and seafood flown in from Japan and traditional delicacies, the omakase experience will be one that you won’t soon forget.

For more information, visit the website.

Address: No. 360, Level 2-12 & 13, The Linc, Jln Tun Razak, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating Hours: Daily, 12–2:30PM, 6–10:30PM

Tsubaki

Located in TTDI, this new Japanese offers diners a gastronomic experience amidst a calming and artistic atmosphere. Every visit is unique due to its daily changing menu.

The Omakase Umi includes two appetisers, three kinds of sashimi, a seasonal dish, steamed dish, yakimono of the day, five pieces of sushi nigiri, soup and dessert. The Omakase Tsubagi menu comprises hearty dishes such as five kinds of appetisers and seasonal sashimi, a cold entree, a seasonal dish, chef special, premium sushi nigiri and beyond. Check out the menu here.

Greens Terrace, Unit No.2-1, Jalan Wan Kadir 3, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 2.30 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

Hanare Japanese Restaurant

Located at the Intermark Mall, Hanare offers authentic seasonal Japanese cuisine with quality produce freshly hand-picked and air-flown seafood from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market. The beautiful restaurant is also perfect for a fancy dinner with its warm ambiance and luxurious decor.

For special occasions, the restaurant offers omakase menus with delicious courses that comprise of the best ingredients, such as sashimi, grilled kanpachi, and more. Find out more here.

Vista Tower 182, Jln Tun Razak, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 50400 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: 12-2.30pm, 6-10pm

Fukuya

is an authentic Japanese restaurant tucked away in KL, where diners will receive one of the best omakase experiences in the country. For a private function or special occasion, you can choose to book one of the 3 private rooms.

Specialising in omakase kaiseki, the restaurant offers a traditional course menu for RM240 and up. The offerings are seasonal and based on the chef’s recommendation, so do call ahead if you’d like t know what’s being served or if you have ditary restrictions. Other items on the menu include sushi kaiseki and wa-fuku kaiseki.

9, Jalan Delima, Imbi, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur