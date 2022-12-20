The Best Christmas Log Cakes In KL To Sink Your Teeth Into

Are you seeking traditional Christmas desserts for your upcoming parties? In that case, the only dessert that should be on your mind (apart from sticky toffee pudding, in our opinion) is the classic Christmas yule log cake, and thankfully, many hotels and bakeries in KL are offering an array of must-try toothsome treats for the festive season. Read on for our guide to the best log cakes in KL.

A yule log cake, or the Bûche de Noël, is a traditional French Christmas dessert dating from the 19th century. Before the delicious chocolate roll cake was born, the yule log cake was inspired by a piece of wood from pre-industrial Europe. It was believed to honour the god of thunder and lightning, Thor, from the Nordic midwinter festivals.

According to folklorist Sir James George Frazer, the practice of burning the Yule Log existed in various parts of Central Germany, France and more. In some parts of Flanders and France, the remains of the Yule log were kept under a bed as protection against thunder and lightning.

Today, the yule log remains a popular Christmas dessert. Decorated and shaped as a 3-D log (hence its name), the delicious cake is rolled with heavenly fillings such as chocolate, nuts and fruit. To up the ante, the confection is usually decorated with buttercream frosting, sugar dusting, sugared cranberries and rosemary.

You could bake your own, but why go to all that trouble when you can simply place an order with these establishments? Available in a variety of flavours such as chocolate, chestnut and the intriguing lemon yoghurt chilli cheese, these cakes are bound to put smiles on the faces of your loved ones as they indulge in every bite.

Best yule log cakes to order in KL for the Christmas festivities: