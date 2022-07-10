As Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 approaches, check out our curated guide to the best mooncakes in KL and watch this space for more updates.
The Mid-Autumn Festival or Mooncake Festival is the second-most important traditional Chinese festival after the Chinese New Year. With mooncake season approaching on 10 September, notable hotels in Kuala Lumpur have released their version of these round-shaped creations filled with delicious yet unique flavours.
As the hallmark food of the Mid-Autumn Festival, these sweet and savoury pastries are typically eaten when the moon is in its full glory, symbolising family prosperity and reunion. While there are countless variations in the market, you can never go wrong with the classics such as white lotus, salted egg yolk and red bean. Contemporary flavours include durian, chocolate, matcha, alcohol-infused treats and more.
These hotels in KL have a unique approach when it comes to mooncakes. If you’re interested in gifting these special-edition boxes to your loved ones or colleagues, scroll down to discover our top picks.
The best 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes in KL:
Mandarin Oriental returns with the latest mooncake offerings by award-winning Lai Po Heen from 1 July to 10 September 2022. This year, the halal-certified traditional baked mooncakes include salted egg custard snow skin, assorted mixed nuts, lotus paste with single yolk, pandan paste with single yolk, red bean paste with almond flakes and more. For sweet lovers, you can indulge in homemade Malaysian chocolate mooncakes, including local dark chocolate ganache, milk chocolate with jasmine sesame ganache and pandan gula Melaka coconut dacquoise. Made with edible gold, The Golden Mooncake (contains alcohol) offers two flavours: Lotus paste with single egg yolk and pandan paste with single egg yolk. The best part? Your delicious mooncakes are presented in an eco-friendly box made from bamboo and wrapped beautifully with red silk.
Each mooncake is priced between RM38 and RM68. Mooncakes by Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, are available for purchase online or at the special pop-up store in the hotel lobby. Purchases made before 31 July 2022 will be entitled to Early Bird Savings of 15%. To make a booking, email mokul-lpoheen@mohg.com.
Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur introduces a unique collaboration with fashion icon Jimmy Choo for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Crafted by Yun House, the delectable treats are packed in a custom pink and lavender round totem box with beautiful peacock origami patterns. Each mooncake is boxed individually, showcasing an iconic Jimmy Choo design on the cover. Fans of snow skin mooncakes can opt for musang king durian or Valrhona chocolate with Himalayan salt and egg yolk. Purists can opt for traditional flavours such as pu er tea paste, white lotus seed paste and more. Don’t miss out on Bar Trigona’s signature Trigona Rum Ki Tiki mooncake for a boozy edition.
The limited-edition mooncake gift boxes are priced between RM488 and RM588.
Shangri-La is ready to take you over the moon with these mooncake creations. This year’s baked favourites include white lotus seed paste with single yolk, assorted nuts with sun-dried fruits and red bean with dried tangerine skin. Besides that, snow skin mooncake flavours comprising raspberry and chilli padi, coconut, green apple and wasabi, and lastly, strawberry and yoghurt are available too. Order the Premium Ping Pei Gift box for a combination of eight snow skin mooncakes. We recommend the Deluxe Gift Box if you’re planning to gift four pieces of baked mooncakes.
If you’re searching for a gift that doubles as a collectable bag, check out W Kuala Lumpur’s Moonlit Fever Mooncake collection. Taking inspiration from the vivid hues of mod and retro, these delicious treats are packed in an elegant bag that comes in two bold colours: emerald green and sunrise orange. With six — pure lotus, lotus paste with single yolk, red bean paste mandarin skin, lotus seed paste double yolk, tiramisu and mixed nuts — flavours to choose from, you can pick four mooncakes of your choice to complete the gifting experience. Check out the brochure here.
The Moonlit Fever Collection Bag (including a box of four mooncakes) is priced at RM238.
Contact +6012-357-4788 for more info.
Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara unveils its Enchanting Mid-Autumn Mooncakes. Available from 5 July to 10 September 2022, the mid-autumn mooncakes are presented in two sleek packagings: Classic Copper Treasure and the Galaxy Series. This year’s selection includes four baked skin mooncake flavours: black sesame, pure white lotus, white lotus with single yolk, and pandan single yolk. If you’re craving snow skin, the hotel offers signature osmanthus blueberry, green tea with red bean, yam with dark chocolate and coffee with cream cheese.
Enjoy 20% off on all mooncakes purchased from 5 July to 24 July 2022.
This Mid-Autumn festival, Grand Hyatt is back with another outstanding collaboration with award-winning Malaysian fashion designer Melinda Looi. As a celebration of the Peranakan culture in Malaysia, The House of Shí Wǔ’ resembles a classic miniature Peranakan home that serves as an advent calendar/multi-purpose box complemented with curated items. The advent calendar offers an element of surprise and is designed to unbox each day within 15 days leading up to the Mid-Autumn Festival. Highlights include four mooncakes, premium teas, fortune cookies, candies, GHKL x ML designer scarf, scented candle and more. For mooncakes, indulge in the classics such as Shanghainese yam with single yolk, pure red bean, pure pandan and white lotus with a double yolk.
‘The House of Shí Wǔ’ is available for pre-orders on the Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Online Store from July 2022 onwards at an early bird price of RM288 nett (Originally priced at MYR 328 nett). Pre-order online or contact store.kuagh@hyatt.com for bulk purchase enquiries.
From 1 July to 10 September, Resorts World Genting is offering a mouth-watering range of contemporary and classic mooncake flavours for the celebration. Curated by the hotel’s Master Dim Sum Chef Gan Chee Keong, these delicious offerings include innovative flavours such as golden jade with white chocolate, lotus paste with coconut and blackthorn durian. For the classics, go ahead and order the lotus paste with either single or double yolk, golden jade with single yolk, red bean paste, green tea lotus paste, pu er lotus paste and assorted nuts. To elevate the art of giving, your delicious mooncakes are packed beautifully in designed boxes depicting Chinese art.
The mooncakes can be purchased at Coffee Terrace at Genting Grand (12 PM – 9 PM), First World Hotel Lobby (10 AM – 9 PM), Malaysian Food Street Entrance (12 PM – 9 PM) and Grab & Win at Sky Casino (24 Hours).
Early birds get to enjoy 20% off their orders throughout the month of July. There will also be a 30% discount offered for a minimum purchase of 50 boxes of 4 mooncakes per box.