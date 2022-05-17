10 Best Nasi Lemak Places In KL And PJ That’ll Hit The Spot

Adore nasi lemak? So do we. Read on for our list of where to find the best nasi lemak in KL and PJ.

If there’s a dish that most Malaysians can never say no to, it would be nasi lemak. Its ubiquitous flavours are something that many hold close to their hearts and the best part is, you can enjoy it any time of day — be it as a hearty breakfast, or an indulgent late-night supper.

Nasi lemak transcends racial boundaries in Malaysia as well. The Chinese version has its rice richer and oilier, while the Malay version is usually packed with aromatics like lemongrass, pandan and ginger. Nasi lemak cooked by the Chinese are typically served with curry; either chicken, pork or wild boar. But if you check out nasi lemak stalls operated by the Malays, expect robust and intense dishes like rendang, sambal goreng and spiced fried chicken. The Peranakans have also their own version, usually served with kangkung belachan, sambal shrimp and other deliciously spicy accompaniments.

A humble pack of nasi lemak can even make your day complete. Malaysians from all walks of life would agree that nasi lemak is one food that represents our multicultural heritage, and one that brings people together. If you’ve already sampled the overly commercialised renditions served at Madam Kwan’s or Village Park, it’s time to venture out to the hidden gems scattered around Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya for some of the best nasi lemak the city has to offer. Here are 10 places to check out for the best nasi lemak in KL and PJ. We promise you’ll leave feeling satisfied (and with a full belly).

(Featured image: Nasi Lemak Antarabangsa)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

10 best nasi lemak places you can find in KL and PJ: