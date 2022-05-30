Just in time for Father’s Day on June 19, we’ve rounded up of some of our favourite easy recipes for a memorable meal. As the Italian-born writer and philosopher, Umberto Eco, once said about fathers, “What we become depends on what our fathers teach us at odd moments, when they aren’t trying to teach us. We are formed by little scraps of wisdom.” Cooking with dad is a great way to glean those ‘little scraps of wisdom’ and offers an easy bonding experience. Teaming up to make a nourishing meal together, and then gathering around the table to enjoy the fruits of your labour and partake in the communal act of eating, can bring people together and impart wisdom we won’t always appreciate until later on in life.

Whether your dad is a grill master, an excellent griddle chef, or a beginner cook, keep reading for meal ideas you can bond over together.

Have a pizza party

Making pizza from scratch is a great hands-on activity for all ages and skill levels. Little hands can sprinkle the cheese on, while those old enough can prep the toppings and shape the dough. And if pops happened to sling pizzas for a job in high school, you might even learn a thing or two about how to toss the dough into a perfect circle!

Give thanks to the grill master

If your dad can grill a steak so delicious it beats any steakhouse effort, then make his day by being his grill-side sous chef. The recipe for grilled balsamic flank steak with peppers and onions features a tasty marinade you can whip up ahead of time, and while he’s outside taming the flames, you can prepare a couple of easy sides like tomato salad and fragrant scallion rice.

Team up for an epic brunch

If dad has been the chief pancake-flipper throughout your childhood, then sidle up next to the griddle and learn some of his hard-won secrets for achieving perfect fluffy pancakes every time. On the other hand, if your dad is more the dishwasher than the cook in your family, treat him on his special day by making him breakfast in bed. Whether you want to cook brunch together or gift him a special meal to say thanks, whatever you do, don’t forget the bacon!

Learn to snack from the best

Does your father have a special talent for concocting delicious — if a little unconventional—snacks seemingly out of thin air? Have some fun bonding time with dad by making a favourite snack at home, like the movie-theatre-style popcorn, or whip up a tray of addictive granola to sprinkle on yoghurt for busy mornings and eat straight out of hand on after-school afternoons.

