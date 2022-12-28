Top Restaurants In KL For A Decadent New Year’s Eve Feast

Not sure where to dine on New Year’s Eve 2022 in KL? We’ve got you covered. Bookmark this guide to all the best restaurants in KL to feast at during New Year’s Eve.

There’s nothing like ringing the new year with a joyous celebration, and we’ve uncovered the creme de la creme of KL’s best New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day festivities. Whether you’re hunting for a venue for an intimate soiree or an all-out bash with your best mates, trust the city to have everything you need to welcome the new year. Luckily for us, these hotels and restaurants in KL offer the finest seasonal menus and glorious buffet spreads for a grand celebration, from a remarkable view of the city to a front-row seat to the fireworks display.

Plan your adventure wisely, because you’re definitely in for a treat. For a fun-filled night with a splendid view of the fireworks, head over to the Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur. If you haven’t tried chef Mandy Goh’s menu at ATAS, this is your time to explore her New Year’s Eve dinner menu. Can’t wait any longer? Dive in and explore what we’ve curated specially for you and your loved ones.

Don’t forget to bookmark our guide and stay tuned for more updates.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2022 and New Year’s Day at these restaurants in KL

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur