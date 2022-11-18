In case you missed it, Malaysia’s roti canai was recently named the best street food in the world, according to Taste Atlas. Ask any Malaysian about their idea of a local breakfast, and they will probably mention roti canai or nasi lemak. Considered a national dish, the roti canai or flatbread is a meal that can be enjoyed anytime, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night supper. And if you’re wondering where to find the best roti canai in KL and Selangor, we’ve put together a guide.
Read on to find out more about what constitutes an excellent roti canai, how to properly savour it, as well as our list of the best eateries serving the dish.
What is roti canai?
Roti canai translates to “bread from Chennai”, as it is believed that this unique dish was brought from Southern India to Malaysia and our neighbouring country, Singapore. It’s commonly known as roti prata in Singapore.
The pan-fried flatbread has four main ingredients: flour, butter, egg and salt. It’s as simple as that. To identify the perfect roti canai, look for a crispy and flaky texture with a soft buttery taste. Enjoy it with spicy curry and dhal, or plain if that’s up your alley. For a dose of nostalgia, indulge your roti canai with sugar toppings. It takes us back to our younger days. These days, restaurants and Mamak stalls in Malaysia have added their twist to the savoury dish with sweet fillings like banana, Nutella, milo powder and condensed milk.
Already feeling hungry? We’re here to help. If you want to discover the best of the best roti canai in KL and Selangor, bookmark our guide below.
Here’s where you can taste the best roti canai in KL and Selangor:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Located in Section 17, Petaling Jaya, Kanna Curry House is no stranger to any banana leaf enthusiast. While it’s famously known for its hearty banana leaf rice, the restaurant is also popular for its soft buttery roti canai. Don’t be overwhelmed by the curry selections, and enjoy a little bit of everything by turning your dream breakfast into roti canai banjir (flooded roti canai). Our favourite combination? Roti canai splashed in crab curry and a side of its signature fried squid.
Operation hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (daily)
If you ask anyone from Taman Tun Dr Ismail for the best plate of roti canai, there’s a high chance Restoran Ismail will be on their list. Although their roti selections are only available in the mornings, it’s definitely worth waking up early for a plate of their signature layers of flaky delicious roti canai.
Operation hours: 7.30 AM – 9 PM (daily)
This humble vegetarian restaurant stole the hearts of many for its delicious meals that are bursting with flavours, especially if you have dietary restrictions. Cooked with love and served with warm smiles, The Ganga Cafe is known for offering the classics like biryani and paneer, but you will be surprised that their roti selections are worth exploring too. What makes their “paratha” so special is how it’s made with chapati-like layered using whole wheat bread. You can opt for either plain or filled with onion, but if you want to eat it stuffed with paneer, mixed vegetables or potato, don’t be shy to ask.
Operation hours: 8 AM – 10 PM (daily)
Here’s another roti canai spot that’s worth visiting in TTDI. Restoran Puteri offers the most authentic Malay cuisine, and their roti canai sets the bar high if you’re hunting for crispy, buttery roti. Combine the roti with their signature curry and dhal combo, and you’re in heaven. If you’re feeling adventurous, order their best-selling beef murtabak and lontong.
Operation hours: 7 AM – 5 PM (daily)
Are you heading to Klang soon? Drop by Restaurant I.V. This humble neighbourhood stall has captured the hearts of many roti fans for its fantastic customer service and delicious roti canai. Returning customers would vouch for their roti canai and classify this spot as the best in Selangor. Its renditions of the flatbread are fluffy, crispy and definitely worth the wait. It can get busy in the morning but trust us, once your plate of roti canai arrives at your table, your taste buds will go crazy.
Operation hours: 6 AM – 5 PM
Restoran Firdouse is a favourite among locals, and we can understand why. The humble space off Jalan Kuching is a great way to kickstart your day if you’re looking for a traditional Malaysian breakfast. We’re talking about ordering a plate of their crispy roti canai splashed with their famous lamb curry and a glass of Teh Tarik. It may get busy in the morning, so plan your trip wisely.
Operation hours: 8 AM – 11 PM (daily)
