In case you missed it, Malaysia’s roti canai was recently named the best street food in the world, according to Taste Atlas. Ask any Malaysian about their idea of a local breakfast, and they will probably mention roti canai or nasi lemak. Considered a national dish, the roti canai or flatbread is a meal that can be enjoyed anytime, whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night supper. And if you’re wondering where to find the best roti canai in KL and Selangor, we’ve put together a guide.

Read on to find out more about what constitutes an excellent roti canai, how to properly savour it, as well as our list of the best eateries serving the dish.

What is roti canai?

Roti canai translates to “bread from Chennai”, as it is believed that this unique dish was brought from Southern India to Malaysia and our neighbouring country, Singapore. It’s commonly known as roti prata in Singapore.

The pan-fried flatbread has four main ingredients: flour, butter, egg and salt. It’s as simple as that. To identify the perfect roti canai, look for a crispy and flaky texture with a soft buttery taste. Enjoy it with spicy curry and dhal, or plain if that’s up your alley. For a dose of nostalgia, indulge your roti canai with sugar toppings. It takes us back to our younger days. These days, restaurants and Mamak stalls in Malaysia have added their twist to the savoury dish with sweet fillings like banana, Nutella, milo powder and condensed milk.

Already feeling hungry? We’re here to help. If you want to discover the best of the best roti canai in KL and Selangor, bookmark our guide below.

Here’s where you can taste the best roti canai in KL and Selangor:

