As Chinese New Year 2023 draws near, it’s time to toss your yee sang to prosperity to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. To do that, you can order and have these yee sang selections in KL and Selangor delivered to your humble abode right now.

As a traditional dish believed to bring prosperity and good fortune, the classic yee sang (also known as yusheng or prosperity toss) is an essential component of the Chinese New Year celebrations commonly found in Malaysia and Singapore. Made of pickled, raw ingredients and premium toppings, the elements found in the classic dish are symbolic of ushering in the New Year. For instance, pickled ingredients such as leeks give hope to grow and prosper, while ginger is a powerful healing ingredient for the body. Apart from that, toppings like raw salmon, abalone, jellyfish, crispy skins and more are commonly found in most yee sang dishes these days to offer a wide variety to suit any palate. Before the big day approaches, go ahead and make an order now through our guide to the best yee sang in KL and Selangor.

Where you can order yee sang in KL and Selangor for takeaway and deliveries:

W Hotel KL

Toss your way to prosperity with W Hotel’s Yen’s four unique yee sang dishes: Premium jellyfish yee sang with Korean snow pear and red palm oil, Norwegian salmon fish yee sang with air-dried Szechuan fish chips, crispy salted egg fish skin and red palm oil, crispy tempura Sabah lobster meat, soft shell crab yee sang and red palm oil, and lastly, the premium caviar with gold flakes served with truffle oil, abalone yee sang and red palm oil. You can also include additional ingredients to your portion, like Canadian lobster, Korean snow pear, crispy fritters and more.

Price: Ranging from RM168 for half a portion and from RM278 for a whole portion.

Available now till 5 February 2023. Pre-orders are required one day in advance. For deliveries, order here.

One World Hotel Petaling Jaya

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit with Zuan Yuan’s unique selection of yee sang. The Prosperity Yee Sang selections comprise salmon, abalone, tuna and a vegetarian option featuring seasonal fruits and dried apricot with its signature sauce.

Price: RM268 nett for half a portion and RM388 nett for a whole portion.

Available now till 12 February 2023. For reservations, please contact Zuan Yuan Chinese Restaurant at +603-7681-1159 or +6016 339 0995 or email: zuanyuan@oneworldhotel.com.m

Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur

Celebrate at Lai Po Heen and get ready to toss to good health with these six yee sang selections. One in particular that caught our eye is the MO Signature Yee Sang, which includes premium ingredients such as bird’s nest and salmon eggs for RM1,000 (whole portion). Other highlights include the sea urchin and tobiko yee sang, Australian abalone yee sang, butterfish with salmon, tuna and Chuka hotate yee sang, silver whitebait fish yee sang and lastly, the classic salmon yee sang.

Price: From RM168 to RM1,000

Available now till 5 February 2023. For deliveries, order here.

Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel

Apart from its flavourful selections of Cantonese-style dishes, Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel’s Yue pays homage to its Cantonese roots with four appetising yee sang dishes. Choose between the traditional yee sang with deep-fried soft-shell crab, traditional yee sang with smoked salmon and fish roe, prosperity pear yee sang with dragon fruit and smoked salmon, and traditional yee sang with smoked salmon, abalone and ikura.

Price: Starting from RM128 to RM368

Available now till 10 February 2023. For deliveries, order here.

Hilton Kuala Lumpur

Chef Lam Hock Hin of Hilton Kuala Lumpur’s Chynna introduces its signature truffle and Tasmanian ocean trout yee sang this year. However, crowd favourites such as smoked salmon with crispy rice, Siam spicy sauce yee sang, salted egg fish skin and abalone yee sang, and soft shell crab yee sang are also available for dine-in and deliveries. Take note that each yee sang dish comes in half and whole portions, while the abalone yee sang is currently served as per portion.

Price: From RM148.

Available now till 5 February 2023. For deliveries, order here.

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Are you planning a humble celebration at home with your loved ones? Trust Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur’s THIRTY8 to curate the best yee sang options in time for your reunion dinners. Ideal for a party of 4 to 6 and 10 pax, pick between the crispy fish skin yee sang, smoked salmon yee sang, and abalone 10-head Avruga caviar yee sang. Currently, the hotel is offering special offers for its yee sang specialities.

Price: From RM198

Available now till 5 February 2023. Pre-order 24 hours before the collection date.

Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Kick off the reunion dinner with Concorde Hotel Kuala Lumpur’s array of yee sang dishes, including a refreshing yet flavourful fruity yee sang, hearty fresh salmon with snow pear yee sang, jellyfish yee sang and abalone yee sang. Offering in small and large, the prices range from RM98 nett to RM148 nett per order.

Price: From 98 nett to RM148 nett

Available now till 5 February 2023. For enquiries or to make an order, contact Xin at 03-2144-8750

Element Kuala Lumpur

Rounding off our list of the best yee sang in KL and Selangor is Element Kuala Lumpur, which stirs away from the signature plum sauce and infuses the classic dish with a homemade pineapple dressing created by executive chef Linus Mak. Curated with the freshest and most refreshing ingredients of shredded vegetables, fresh fruit slices and crispy crackers, you will find mouth-watering toppings such as raw salmon slices, crispy fish skins and whole abalones that are also offered in full and half portions.

Price: From RM98 nett to RM188 nett.

Available now till 5 February 2023 for dine-in and takeaway at TRACE Restaurant & Bar.

(Main image: Element Kuala Lumpur; Featured image: Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur