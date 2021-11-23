Bonia Expands Its Lifestyle Brand With Beautiful Tableware Offerings

Bonia expands its presence as a lifestyle brand with its exquisitely designed tableware collection.
Crafted using fine bone China, Bonia introduced three collections which are perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a formal sit-down dinner, to casual get-togethers; either way, your guests would be amazed with the tableware. Plus, each collection can be served on its own or combined together – this way you can curate and layer every dining experience with a personal touch.
The tableware were showcased to media during an intimate soiree, themed A Tale Of Three Dreamers. The floral installation inspired by the cities (of Malacca, Singapore and Bologna) that have fuelled Bonia’s dreams to what they are today and featured an enchanting setup accompanied by indulgent dishes inspired by each tableware set.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a closer look at the three Bonia tableware collections:
Marini Collection
The Marini Series pays tribute to the artistry and craftsmanship that continue to inspire the brand today, adorning the collection of tableware pieces with intricate motifs and an obvious elegant touch.
Merlion Collection
The Merlion Series takes influence from the blooming seeds of growth, adorning the collection’s palette of plates and tea set with peacocks and cranes, both symbols of beauty, dignity, longevity and prosperity.
Peninsula Collection
The Peninsula Series tells of the ornate and culturally rich influences of Melaka with traditional Peranakan prints inspiring the motifs that adorn the collection’s rich palette of plates and tea set.
The new tableware collection is now available in Bonia boutiques and available online.