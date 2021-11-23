Bonia Expands Its Lifestyle Brand With Beautiful Tableware Offerings

Bonia expands its presence as a lifestyle brand with its exquisitely designed tableware collection.

Crafted using fine bone China, Bonia introduced three collections which are perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a formal sit-down dinner, to casual get-togethers; either way, your guests would be amazed with the tableware. Plus, each collection can be served on its own or combined together – this way you can curate and layer every dining experience with a personal touch.

The tableware were showcased to media during an intimate soiree, themed A Tale Of Three Dreamers. The floral installation inspired by the cities (of Malacca, Singapore and Bologna) that have fuelled Bonia’s dreams to what they are today and featured an enchanting setup accompanied by indulgent dishes inspired by each tableware set.

Here’s a closer look at the three Bonia tableware collections: