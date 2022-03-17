Check Out The New Menu Offerings At Happy Stan

Those who stan Happy Stan will be glad to know that the establishment has revamped their menu to include a number of exciting new dishes and drinks.

Although, you should note that the ‘Stan’ in Happy Stan denotes not the portmanteau of ‘stalker’ and ‘fan’ that most young folks have come to recognise these days. Rather it stands for Stanton Delaplane, a Pulitzer-winning travel writer who’s credited for having introduced Irish coffee to the United States.

As the story goes, Stan Delaplane had a taste of Irish coffee in an airport in Ireland, after which he convinced Jack Koeppler, then owner of the Buena Vista Cafe in San Francisco, to start serving it at his bar. Apparently the duo spent many hours trying to perfect the drink, to the point where Stan almost passed out on the cable car track outside the cafe. And this of course leads us back to the main ingredients and signatures of Happy Stan, the cafe bar that specialises in both coffee as well as alcohol.

The cafe bar located on the mezzanine level of Republik, Damansara Heights (which is perfect for day drinking, might we add) has grown quite a following of its own, with regulars who enjoy a number of favourite dishes and drinks there regularly; and now, they will be happy to know that there’s more to taste and sip at Happy Stan.

Augustman Malaysia got to try a number of the latest food and drink options available, check out the images below to see some of what we had a taste of:

Hero image: Happy Stan; other images: Tracy Low