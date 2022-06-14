Renowned chef Nancy Silverton needs no introduction. While you might not live on her side of the world, you’d probably recognise the Los Angeles culinary icon from her episode on Chef’s Table on Netflix.

She founded the world-renowned La Brea Bakery back in 1989, and it soon became one of the most popular bakeries in town. Since she sold the bakery in 2001, her time has been invested in other projects like Pizzeria Mozza and Osteria Mozza, of which she co-owns and manages with restaurateur Joe Bastianich.

On what makes LA’s food scene so special, she shared: “The sheer diversity of the dining scene! I would like to single out someone who helped promote this — not a chef but food writer — Jonathan Gold, my late friend who was and is the only restaurant critic ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism. The reason I bring Jonathan up is that he relished going to – and writing brilliantly about – little ethnic restaurants, some of them so-called “holes in the wall”. He loved a hidden away El Salvadoran place as much as a Michelin-starred restaurant, and that type of diversity is what embodies the best of the LA dining scene.”

Chef Nancy Silverton

While Los Angeles remains a largely popular tourist destination, chef Nancy has a couple special places she likes to head to: “Alhambra and the whole San Gabriel Valley is special. Especially for Chinese food. Los Angeles is not a great walking city, but slowly driving through this valley is fun. Same goes for East L.A. I’m talking about the “real East LA” not the so called “East Side” that hipsters talk about. Also, I love to go to the Watts Towers — they are a national treasure.”

“Los Angeles has it all, from the beaches to the mountains. Plus don’t you wanna go to Hollywood? Yes, we have our problems here, and it’s kinda like family in that I love it AND it drives me crazy, but LA is my home. Always has been and always will be.”

While she swung by to Singapore for the opening of Osteria Mozza at Hilton Singapore Orchard last week, we managed to catch her for a couple of food recommendations in the City of Angels you’d best be bookmarking for your next trip there.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Chef Nancy Silverton’s favourite places to dine at in Los Angeles: