Have You Placed Your Orders For Chinese New Year Festive Cookie Boxes?

What is Chinese New Year without delicious cookies?

Whether or not you celebrate the occasion, these delicate cookies are typically enjoyed and savoured by all races in Malaysia. From melt-in-your-mouth butter cookies and fragrant Nyonya pineapple tarts to crunchy sweet almond and nutty Florentine cookies, the Chinese New Year festival in Malaysia is simply not complete without snacking on these traditional goodies.

We know that when it comes to buying Chinese New Year cookies in Malaysia, you’re spoilt for choice. There are loads of vendors selling, and while you may easily find them in supermarkets, the choices can be overwhelming. When it comes to traditional cookies, quality ingredients and freshness are both essential for the most enjoyable and delicious treats. Make the wrong choice and you’re stuck with an entire canister of disappointing cookies that don’t quite hit the mark.

To help make it easier for you, we’ve selected a few popular cookie vendors that are well-reviewed so you know you’re getting your money’s worth. Additionally, they’ve taken the trouble to package these cookies in lovely aesthetic boxes for a perfect gift if you’re visiting someone’s house for Chinese New Year or simply want to send your loved ones something special to mark the occasion. Or maybe you just want to treat yourself — no judgement here!

While many of these cookies are relatively easy to make by following simple recipes online, not all of us have the time or patience to bake them from scratch. Without the experience or skills, it can very well end up becoming a disaster in the kitchen if it’s your first time making cookies. These cookies have been lovingly crafted and handmade so you can skip all those hours in the kitchen and simply revel in the delicious flavours and get into the spirit of Chinese New Year.

Here are our top picks of Chinese New Year cookies you can order online: