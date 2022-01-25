Homepage > Food & Drink > Dining > Elevate The CNY Spirit with Yue’s Sensational Shanghai Fare
Elevate The CNY Spirit with Yue’s Sensational Shanghai Fare
Elevate The CNY Spirit with Yue’s Sensational Shanghai Fare

By: Melissa Foong, Jan 25 2022 9:00 am

Yue at Sheraton Petaling Jaya collaborates with China’s first craft gin, Peddler’s Gin paired with its sensational Shanghai set menu 

2021 has definitely taught us a very well-learned lesson in keeping everything around us close, especially our loved ones and what better way than to treat them to a scrumptious meal this Chinese New Year

Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s Sensational Shanghai Set Menu will take you on a journey to the Pearl of the Orient or what people call it, the Paris of the East nowadays. The set menu is paired with refreshing gin cocktails made with China’s first craft gin, Peddler’s Gin. 

“We are excited to welcome this collaboration with a brand of a similar ethos like Peddler’s Gin, who conforms to the value of elevated Chinese cuisine with craft drinks, perfect for sharing and connecting people,” said Yue’s Chinese Cuisine Chef, Lim Huang Hock. 

The eight-course set menu features authentic Shanghai cuisine such as Braised Shanghai Baked Tofu with Peanut and Marinated Fish and Wok Fried Baby River Shrimp with Sweet Soy Sauce (even writing about it makes our stomachs growl). 

Yue’s ‘Huat’ celebratory reunion meals extend to the functions rooms to accommodate larger groups (the more, the merrier right?). Available from 17 January 2022 at RM188+ and RM218+ per person. 

Melissa Foong
Born and raised in the beautiful city of Kuala Lumpur, Melissa is a writer that hopes to offer a fresh female perspective on the world of men's luxury fashion. When she's not busy chasing deadlines, you can find her tucked in a blanket rereading her favourite series of fantasy novels, Harry Potter.
