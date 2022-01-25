Elevate The CNY Spirit with Yue’s Sensational Shanghai Fare

Yue at Sheraton Petaling Jaya collaborates with China’s first craft gin, Peddler’s Gin paired with its sensational Shanghai set menu

2021 has definitely taught us a very well-learned lesson in keeping everything around us close, especially our loved ones and what better way than to treat them to a scrumptious meal this Chinese New Year.

Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s Sensational Shanghai Set Menu will take you on a journey to the Pearl of the Orient or what people call it, the Paris of the East nowadays. The set menu is paired with refreshing gin cocktails made with China’s first craft gin, Peddler’s Gin.

“We are excited to welcome this collaboration with a brand of a similar ethos like Peddler’s Gin, who conforms to the value of elevated Chinese cuisine with craft drinks, perfect for sharing and connecting people,” said Yue’s Chinese Cuisine Chef, Lim Huang Hock.

The eight-course set menu features authentic Shanghai cuisine such as Braised Shanghai Baked Tofu with Peanut and Marinated Fish and Wok Fried Baby River Shrimp with Sweet Soy Sauce (even writing about it makes our stomachs growl).

Yue’s ‘Huat’ celebratory reunion meals extend to the functions rooms to accommodate larger groups (the more, the merrier right?). Available from 17 January 2022 at RM188+ and RM218+ per person.