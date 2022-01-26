Enjoy A Caorunn Peranakan Affair At Four Points Chinatown

Caorunn gin presents a Peranakan Affair this CNY and Valentine season at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur Chinatown.

Available from the 1 to 15 February 2022, the Caorunn Peranakan Affair tea set can be enjoyed at either Lady Yi’s Tea House or Jann KL within the hotel. Priced at RM188, the Caorunn gin tea set promotion includes The Peranakan Affair Afternoon Tea offerings plus three cocktails from Jann KL – the Caorunn G&T Signature Serve, Caorunn Raspberry & Sonic, and Tea & Gin with tea of your choice.

Here’s a closer look at what you’ll be getting: