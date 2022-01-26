Enjoy A Caorunn Peranakan Affair At Four Points Chinatown

Caorunn gin presents a Peranakan Affair this CNY and Valentine season at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur Chinatown.
Available from the 1 to 15 February 2022, the Caorunn Peranakan Affair tea set can be enjoyed at either Lady Yi’s Tea House or Jann KL within the hotel. Priced at RM188, the Caorunn gin tea set promotion includes The Peranakan Affair Afternoon Tea offerings plus three cocktails from Jann KL – the Caorunn G&T Signature Serve, Caorunn Raspberry & Sonic, and Tea & Gin with tea of your choice.
Here’s a closer look at what you’ll be getting:
The Peranakan Affair Afternoon Tea is served on one-of-a-kind Peranakan porcelain, lovingly handpicked by Yuin Yi whom the tea house is named after, to honour the deep history of Straits Chinese homeware. Indulge in chilli prawn pie tee, braised tamarind duck in Chinese pancake and lightly charred otak otak sandwich while sipping on Lady Yi’s Signature 11 Treasures Tea. And for the sweet tooths, there’s sweet treats of desserts inspired by Peranakan classics such as onde-onde, pulut hitam, kuih bahulu among many others.
This collaboration between Caorunn Gin and Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown is in partnership with GinRumMe, the biggest gin and rum festival in Malaysia.