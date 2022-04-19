Experience A One Of A Kind Dining Escapade At Sheraton PJ

Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s ultimate dining escapade with tantalising gourmet and revitalising beverage selections will excite your palates

Omakase dining isn’t just reserved for celebratory moments or special events. It’s an experience that you can savour any time to enjoy the freshest produce each season has to offer. It’s a showcase of the best ingredients in its best form, done with the flair and finesse the Japanese are revered for—visit Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s ultimate dining escapade with tantalising gourmet and revitalising beverage selections that will excite your palates.

Get whisked away on this escapade where you will experience exceptional dining in the good hands of Sheraton Petaling Jaya’s highly-skilled chefs. There, you can indulge in a menu like no other as the hotel’s culinary team has crafted a flavourful selection using only the finest and freshest ingredients. Throughout this dining journey guests can savour the uniqueness of each delicacy and relish in the thematic décor of each individual dining outlet.

Chime with its rustic feel and private rooms that allow a quiet dining experience while Miyabi’s wooden interior exuberates an aura of zen. Guests can expect to be mesmerised by the breathtaking view of the bustling city of Petaling Jaya with after dinner drinks at Sala Bar on the 33 floor. Not only that, you can even tuck in with their Sheraton Sleep Experience and wake up fresh to a wholesome breakfast to start your day.

Before indulging in the scrumptious feast, enjoy some pre-dinner drinks at Chime Cigar Lounge. There, you enter into a world of cigars, leather chairs, rich dark woodwork and sophistication. This lounge is a haven for cigar and whisky connoisseurs to convene with six private rooms for those who prefer private dining. You can open your senses with two ultra-refreshing cocktail selections that are accompanied by an array of canapés before embarking on to your next destination of meat and grill at Miyabi.

For dinner, you will be greeted with warm welcomes of ‘Irasshaimase’ at Miyabi. This journey brings you to experience Yakiniku, a Japanese Barbeque dining style which is most popular in Japan. For starters, you will be served with California rolls and fresh Hokkaido Scallop and Salmon Carpaccio, then moving on you will indulge in mouth-watering premium Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef and fresh seafood, directly flown from Japan. Each slice of beef is cut into bite-sized pieces beforehand. King prawn, Snapper and Oysters are also on your ‘to grill list’.

In addition, you can choose to sit in your very own private Yakiniku room and experience the thrill of grilling your own meat piece by piece to perfection. After savouring upon the natural flavours of grilled meat, calm your palates with home-made ice-cream and brace yourself for what they have in store next in your journey at Sala Bar.

There, you can feel the cool breeze on your cheeks as you step out onto the pool deck. The after-dinner drinks will be served, accompanied by the sweet treats from their ‘Petite Four’ canapé selection. Take in the magnificent skyline view, tune into the upbeat music, take candid photos for Instagrammable moments and unwind with another drink or two while you get ready to retire for the night and wake up to a wholesome buffet breakfast at Feast the following day.