With Father’s Day 2022 just a few days away on Sunday, June 19, we’ve compiled a list of sinfully delicious desserts to pamper dad with.

If you’re aiming to spoil your dad, uncle, grandad, husband or any other great fathers in your life — as well as to express your adoration and appreciation — these sweet treats are bound to satisfy. These desserts can also be the culmination of a fabulous meal planned just for dad, who’ll definitely appreciate all the effort put in to appreciate him a bit extra on this special day.

We all know the dads in your life can be difficult to shop for (as many dads are), so read on for our picks of the most indulgent themed desserts that they’ll surely love this Father’s Day 2022.

Here are the best Father’s Day 2022 desserts and cakes to try this year:

Inside Scoop

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake. (Image credit: Inside Scoop/Instagram)

What’s better than a special Father’s Day ice cream cake to cool off in this heat? This year, Inside Scoop is offering a special Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake for the occasion, made with classic Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, peanut butter mousse, strawberry jam, and a crunchy peanut feuilletine base.

You’ll also get a free Father’s Day cake topper upon request with any cakes purchased from Inside Scoop (while stocks last).

The Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake is now available online, on GrabFood, and at all Inside Scoop outlets.

The Buttercake Factory

Beautiful Father’s Day cupcakes from The Buttercake Factory. (Image credit: Eat Cake Today/Facebook)

Send your dad or other dads in your life a box of these special cupcakes just for him this Father’s Day 2022. Decorated with macarons, chocolates, and edible gold, they’re truly fit for a hero. Choose from either 6pcs or 12pcs cupcake sets.

If it’s a cake you prefer, The Buttercake Factory is also offering magnificent Father’s Day cakes with toppers that express just what dads are, such as “You are my strength” and “Best dad ever”. Choose from grandeur flavours such as 50 Shades of Grey.

Order from The Buttercake Factory on Eat Cake Today.

Designer Cakes

This Designer Cakes creation is almost too adorable to eat. (Image credit: Eat Cake Today/ Facebook)

This adorable Father’s Day cake by Designer Cakes comes in either Dark Chocolate or Butter Cake flavour. Combine it with a heartfelt message and he’ll surely be impressed and touched when he receives it this Father’s Day.

Order on Eat Cake Today.

R.E Birth Cake Ventures

A quirky beer barrel cake by R.E Birth Cake Ventures. (Image credit: Eat Cake Today/ Facebook)

For dads who love to drink, make them laugh this Father’s Day 2022 with this cute 4″ beer barrel cake by R.E Birth Cake Ventures. With decadent ingredients such as salted caramel and coffee emulco, topped with a Johnnie Walker red label miniature bottle ornament and ice cube jellies, it’s sure to be a hit with your dad this year.

Order on Eat Cake Today.

Libra Cook & Bake

A jelly cake that is tasty without being too rich. (Image credit: Cake Together)

If your dad’s not a fan of rich cakes, then he’ll love this refreshing and adorable jelly cake that’s lighter on the waistline. Made from osmanthus flower, goji berries, longan, and coconut milk, it’s perfect to enjoy during a hot afternoon.

Order this and more jelly cakes on Cake Together.

Kobo Bakery

A chiffon cake filled with layers of mango and topped with Lotus Biscoff crumbs and fresh fruits. (Image credit: Cake Together)

This Father’s Day themed cake is made with light vanilla chiffon, filled with layers of mango and topped with Lotus Biscoff crumbs and fresh fruits. Choose from either 6 inch x 3 inch (500g) or 8 inch x 3 inch (1 kg).

Check this out and other Father’s Day offerings by Kobo Bakery on Cake Together and Cake Rush

Jyu Pastry Art

Here’s a classy and delicious option from Cake Rush. (Image credit: CakeRush)

Here’s one for classy and minimalist dads who don’t want a big fuss for Father’s Day. This simplistic 6″ cake topped with fruits, Lotus Biscoff, and more is perfect for an indulgent cake that the whole family will love this year.

Order this on Cake Rush.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia