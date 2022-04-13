Five Guys Opens Its Second Malaysia Outlet In The Heart Of Kuala Lumpur

It’s finally here — Five Guys has opened its second outlet in Malaysia this week at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, in the heart of the luxury shopping district of the city.

The opening of the first Five Guys outlet in Resorts World Genting late last year drew phenomenal attention and crowds to its doors, with video clips of endless queues appearing on all our social media feeds. And we are anticipating the same for the KL joint.

“We are extremely excited to be opening our first Five Guys in Kuala Lumpur and we couldn’t ask for a better location and partner than Pavilion, Our first store in Genting has been met with resounding success and we expect Five Guys at Pavilion to be just as successful,” says CEO Andrew Li.

If you’ve not tried Five Guys yet, this is the perfect opportunity to sample some of its signature burgers and milkshakes. It serves a plethora of choices, where you have 15 burger toppings to choose from. Some of the all-time favourite combinations include hamburger with relish, pickles, tomatoes, grilled jalapeños and hot sauce; as well as cheeseburger with pickles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, with cajun spices. The second store also retains its policy of serving 100% halal-certified beef on its menu as well.

And do you know that Five Guys also serves a veggie sandwich made up of toppings, as well as grilled cheese sandwiches that are suitable for lacto-vegetarians? The fries are also cooked in 100% peanut oil and are excellent for gluten-free and vegan options. You can also customise your burgers to be bun-less if you’re cutting the carbs.

Five Guys in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is located on Level 3, Connection and opens from 11am to 10pm daily.

