The meatless market is surging in popularity with consumers now opting for a more sustainable diet. Plant-based ‘meats’ and dairy-free alternatives are leading the charge as some of the most Googled vegan brands currently.

According to a recent market study by commercial kitchen experts Maxima Kitchen Equipment, Beyond Meat has more than triple the average yearly searches for all seven vegan brands on the list. The study analysed the monthly searches for 100 of the most popular vegan brands to discover the seven most sought-after in the world.

Beyond Meat, which was an early pioneer of plant-based sausages, burgers, and beef pulls in more than 422,000 searches a month. Oatly is the world’s second most Googled vegan brand. The company – which creates oat-based alternatives to milk, yoghurt, and ice-cream – rakes in almost 200,000 searches a month, well ahead of the average searches for all brands on the list (127,000).

Quorn is the world’s third most searched-for vegan brand. The global meat substitute, famously endorsed by Olympic stars Mo Farah and Adam Peaty in the past, pulls in 95,000 searches a month.

JUST Egg is also among the world’s favourite vegan brands. The plant-based egg product – a favourite breakfast ingredient of singer Lizzo – rakes in 94,000 searches a month, making it the fourth most Googled vegan brand in the world.

Follow Your Heart, producers of plant-based mayonnaise Veganaise, and multiple vegan cheese products, saw the world’s fifth highest number of searches, at 32,000 a month.

Leading Market Interest

When it came to individual countries, Beyond Meat (which counts Bill Gates among its investors) reigned supreme in multiple nations, including the USA, Germany, Russia, Japan, and South Korea. Quorn dominated searches in the UK, at nearly 500,000 a year, and was also the top searched brand in Finland and Malta.

Oatly was the most Googled vegan brand in Australia, as well as in Sweden and Indonesia.

Across the continent of Africa, Aduna – a creator of superfood vegan snacks – was the favourite brand in Ethiopia and Senegal, while Tofurky dominated in Botswana, and OWYN (a plant-based protein shake brand) in Angola and Ghana.

When it came to North Africa, plant milk company Alpro was the most googled vegan brand in Libya and Morrocco, while Beyond Meat was the top-searched in Egypt.

Lightlife, a producer of plant-based meat, was the top-searched vegan brand in countries including Mongolia, Jamaica, and the Bahamas.

For the rest of the world, check out this map that illustrates the most Googled vegan brands.

(Main and featured Image: abillion/Unsplash)