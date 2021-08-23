Tiffin and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have partnered for this year’s Tiffin At Home, in conjunction with the Singapore Food Festival (SFF).

So while we may not be able to cross the borders yet, we can at least relish the taste of Singapore via this exciting collaboration with Tiffin At Home. This year’s SFF, which is in its 28th edition, carries the theme of “Savour Singapore in Every Bite,” so a number of the specially curated meals featured in the Tiffin At Home experience will include menus from some of Singapore’s renowned eateries.

Not to mention, there is also a drinks partnership with Tiffin Malaysia and Singapore’s first homegrown tea brand, LiHO TEA. Which means that we can enjoy a limited-edition drink menu by LiHO TEA as part of the Singapore Food Festival collaboration. The Singa-Pandan Shake and Singa-Pandan Lime, a rich pandan milkshake and refreshing lime drink will be available at LiHO TEA outlets across Malaysia.

Tiffin At Home this year will therefore see a series of four-hands menu collaborations featuring a fusion of Singapore and Malaysia’s most celebrated restaurants. And the menus will pay tribute to Singapore’s most celebrated culinary names featuring innovative cross-cultural influences.

Malaysian epicureans can look forward to tasting the wonderful creations, infused with the culinary flavours from both countries. Among them are Meta with Dewakan, Laut with Chocha Foodstore and NOKA by Tippling Club with Kikubari.