Who can say no to chocolate cake? It’s moist, it’s rich, and its many layers seduce with its dark and dangerously addictive quality. Indeed, few food items on the planet can rival the knee-buckling indulgence of a good chocolate cake. Here’s our top picks of the best chocolate cakes in KL.

Scientists would point to chocolate’s addictive quality; it does, after all, contain biologically active compounds that can alter a person’s mood. While that’s true, we like to point out that the humble cake is a creation that strikes the balance between baking precision and simple pleasure.

The ingredients required to bake a decent version is minimal: butter, sugar, eggs, flour, cocoa powder and baking powder. Yet the many combinations that arise from this basic recipe are immense.

Just take a look at the best chocolate cakes in KL, available in cafes and bakeries that span Klang Valley. At Table & Apron, we found a flourless version that boasts just five ingredients. Elsewhere at Huckleberry, we found a massive creation sitting on a cake stand entirely covered with chocolate crumble.

In that spirit, we did our legwork that spanned weeks of research (read: eating chocolate cakes). This is not another meaningless roundup of best eats. We’ve personally gone down to these spots, bought all the cakes we’ve listed here and broken down what exactly makes each of them good. All this in the search for the best chocolate cakes in KL.

Our verdict? Read on.

