5 Healthy Food Options In KL To Help You Eat Clean(er)

Looking for healthy food in KL, because you have not much time for yourself to whip up an appetising healthy meal? Let us help.
Long gone are the days where assumptions of healthy meals comprise salads, wraps and smoothies. You can still have your favourites albeit with a cleaner approach. With our curated guide, you will discover that you can achieve a healthy diet without eliminating your favourite hearty elements in the meal.
For example, it can be something as simple as whipping up a stack of pancakes, enjoying burritos or the full-bodied flavours of nasi campur (mixed rice). If we’ve got you drooling, wait till you scroll down for our list of some healthy food options in KL.
If you’re a pancake-for-breakfast lover, you will adore Sunborne’s homemade pancake mix. Created by two best friends; you can opt for the plant-based (made with spelt flour) or gluten-free (made with rice and coconut flour) pancake mix. Yes, you read that right. This tried-and-true pancake mix is delicious, healthy and easy to whip up at home. Loved by adults and children, you’re not limited to creating just pancakes, but waffles and dorayaki too.
Is eating well one of your goals this year? Trust Kubis & Kale to help you achieve that. The restaurant aims to bring wholesome yet delicious food, while breaking the stigma of boring healthy eats. Plus, they work with agriculture experts and certified dieticians to curate and deliver the best meals to you. From superfoods to poke bowls, pick the ready-made dishes or create your own. You’re going to love it.
Order yours on BeepIt, AirAsia Food, GrabFood and FoodPanda.
Sala KL is no stranger to the vegan food scene. From burritos and tacos to burgers, wraps and beyond, you can still enjoy your favourite meals and snacks with a healthier approach. Yes, this also includes your cravings for nasi lemak – replacing it with mushroom sambal and tempeh. Owner Fauzi Hussein specifically created these appetising meals by using plant-based ingredients of low calories and cholesterol. If you haven’t had a chance to try, today could be the day.
There’s a new eatery on the block, and Jama is ready to serve. Offering customers locally sourced fresh ingredients; you can enjoy your meals knowing it’s giving you and your body all the goodness it needs. From western to your go-to local cuisines, their latest nasi campur makes a tantalising experience. You can either opt for the regular nasi campur (with meat) or a vegetarian meal – either way, both sound delish.
Lauk Pauk is unlike any warung and you’re going to love what it offers. Located at Rex KL, this contemporary plant-based warung piqued our curiosity for its reimagined local eats. The menu extends from mouth-watering rice and noodle bowls to sharing plates. To highlight, the mushroom rendang, sayur campur, ulam salad and more sounds like a gastronomic feast for any family gathering. Plus, every dish is below RM25, which is a major plus in our books.
