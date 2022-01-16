Here’s Where You Can Get Yee Sang Delivered In KL, PJ This Chinese New Year

Looking for yee sang takeaway and delivery for Chinese New Year 2022?
A permanent fixture of any Chinese New Year lunch or dinner, yee sang, or prosperity toss, is a symbol of abundance. Yee sang, as it is most commonly known in Cantonese, is a tradition unique to this part of the world where it is thought to have been first created in Malaysia prior to its regional propagation.
Today, prosperity toss as it is also called is typically served as an entrée. A salad of sorts, yee sang comprises a medley of ingredients. While many of which are customarily tweaked to individual preferences, some remain constant. These include peanuts, pomelo, five spice powder, plum sauce, sesame oil, radish, salmon, turnips and pickled ginger. Colours and types of ingredients are chosen based on symbolic reasons.
Thereafter, the ritualistic ceremony takes place as everyone present raises their chopsticks and stirs all the ingredients together while enunciating their wishes. Amidst the cacophony, dinner is ready to be served.
This list first appeared in Lifestyle Asia KL.
Here’s where you can purchase yee sang sets or have them delivered for Chinese New Year 2022:
Toss your way to a prosperous year with Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel. With a plethora of yee sang selections, including vegetarian and abalone fortified, to choose from, you are in for a treat. Not to mention that they are available in two sizes, as well as for delivery and takeaway, from January 17 onwards. You may collect in as little as 2 hours after placing your order.
- Fresh Fruit Yee Sang with crispy enoki is priced at RM108 (small) or RM158 (large)
- Fresh Fruit Yee Sang with fresh salmon and black truffles is priced RM128 (small) or RM238 (large)
- Traditional Yee Sang with deep-fried soft shell crab and fish roe is priced at RM128 (small) or RM228 (large)
- Traditional Yee Sang with smoked salmon RM148 (small) or RM238 (large)
Delivering every Sunday and Monday, between 12pm and 7.30pm, and from Tuesday to Saturday, between 12pm to 9.30pm, Sofitel ensures you don’t have to wait overly long till the food arrives at your doorstep with only an hour of ordering in advance. Priced between RM88 and RM288, the Abundance Yee Sang set affords you the luxury to customise. Options range from vegetarian to abalone enriched. A 15% early-bird discount is applicable if you reserve anytime by January 16.
With delivery services offered throughout the Peninsular, Tai Thong Group’s yee sang sets can also be purchased in-person at Tropicana Garden Mall. Available in the form of the vegan-friendly Nutty Yee Sang set and the family-oriented Premium Yee Sang set, each of Tai Thong’s offerings can satiate up to 6 people. Nutty Yee Sang is priced at RM46.88, while Premium Yee Sang is priced at RM88.88 until January 9 courtesy of early-bird discounts.
With 3 sizable restaurants located in Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya and Shah Alam, Copper Mansion is ringing in Chinese New Year 2022 with a yee sang curation fit for any discerning vegan. Available for takeaway, the healthy Prosperity Yee Sang is deliberately prepared with fresh greens and fruits, including strawberries and ice plants. Limited quantities are offered and reservation is required.
Call 03-7932 7777
No Chinese New Year celebration is complete without a toss to abundance, good fortune and health. This Year, Lai Po Heen offers discerning diners a selection of 6 enticing yee sangs, namely MO Auspicious Fan Yee Sang which consists of salmon, sea urchin, black truffles, salmon roe and gold leaf, presented in a fan-shaped synonymous to the Hotel’s logo; Sea Urchin and Tobiko Yee Sang; Australian Abalone Yee Sang; Butterfish, Salmon, Tuna and Chuka Hotate Yee Sang; Salmon Yee Sang; and Soft-shell Crab Yee Sang.
All selections are priced between RM168-260+ for half portion and RM336-520+ for full portion, except MO Auspicious Fan Yee Sang is priced at RM1,000+ for full portion. It is available for takeaway at The Mandarin Cake Shop.
Available for takeaway and delivery from January 15 till February 15, Toh Yuen delivers a dose of healthy yee sang this year with a selection of two enriched with salmon and a refreshing alternative catering to vegans and fruit lovers. Serving up to 10 people, Eight Orchards’ Treasures yee sang (vegan-friendly) is priced at RM178 nett, while Smoked Salmon, Crispy Salmon Skin and Watery Rose Apple yee sang is priced at RM198 nett. The top-of-the-range Tiger Prawn, Air-Flown Salmon, Pear and Watery Rose Apple yee sang is priced at RM268 nett.
WhatsApp to 016-216 0414 for any enquiry
Toss to a prosperous and healthy 2022 with ATAS’ Signature Yee Sang. Featuring local ingredients such as pucuk paku, betel leaf, and sweet plum tamarind dressing, each portion caters up to 8 peoples. Offered for takeaway and delivery, the Signature Yee Sang can be customised to taste with either Salmon, Abalone, or even a Whole Lobster.
Salmon Yee Sang – RM148+ per portion
Abalone Yee Sang – RM288+ per portion
Whole Lobster Yee Sang – RM488+ per portion
Call 03-2778 0888