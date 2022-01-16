Here’s Where You Can Get Yee Sang Delivered In KL, PJ This Chinese New Year

Looking for yee sang takeaway and delivery for Chinese New Year 2022?

A permanent fixture of any Chinese New Year lunch or dinner, yee sang, or prosperity toss, is a symbol of abundance. Yee sang, as it is most commonly known in Cantonese, is a tradition unique to this part of the world where it is thought to have been first created in Malaysia prior to its regional propagation.

Today, prosperity toss as it is also called is typically served as an entrée. A salad of sorts, yee sang comprises a medley of ingredients. While many of which are customarily tweaked to individual preferences, some remain constant. These include peanuts, pomelo, five spice powder, plum sauce, sesame oil, radish, salmon, turnips and pickled ginger. Colours and types of ingredients are chosen based on symbolic reasons.

Thereafter, the ritualistic ceremony takes place as everyone present raises their chopsticks and stirs all the ingredients together while enunciating their wishes. Amidst the cacophony, dinner is ready to be served.

This list first appeared in Lifestyle Asia KL.

Here’s where you can purchase yee sang sets or have them delivered for Chinese New Year 2022: