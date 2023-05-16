Japanese Ramen Chain Kanada-Ya Is Opening Its First Outlet In Penang

25 kilometres outside Kitakyushu, Fukuoka’s second-largest urban metropolis, sits the humble satellite city of Yukuhashi with a population of just a little over 70,000 people. And it is here where Mr Kazuhiro Kanada established the very-first outpost of his namesake ramen chain, Kanada-ya, in 2009 to much local fanfare.

And now, it looks as though the renowned ramen chain, which has expanded beyond Japanese shores to the United Kingdom, Spain, Hong Kong, and even neighbouring Singapore, will reportedly be making its Malaysian debut in the coming months ahead.

Kanada-ya ramen makes first local landing in Penang

As spotted by Penang Foodie, their first Malaysian outlet is expected to open at Central@Gurney but no specifics have been mentioned regarding their opening date. The ‘No.1 Ramen Brand in London, as voted by The Telegraph’, is best known for its delectably rich tonkutsu ramen broth, which the restaurant claims undergoes an 18-hour long simmering process that lends itself to an exceptionally thick consistency.

The broth is then doused over servings of handmade noodles prepared in-house daily using a specialty flour blend containing an exact balance of protein content and alkali salts. This ensures that the noodles retain their springy mouthfeel in every slurp, down to the very last spoonful.

Of the medley of different ramen dishes available, Kanada-ya’s Truffle Ramen is arguably their best remembered and most coveted, with the earthy pungency of the rarified condiment adding considerable resonance to the velveteen broth. In their Singaporean outlets, the dish is only limited to 20 servings per day, making it a true delicacy to be savoured by ramen connoisseurs.

Hero and feature image credits: Penang Foodie/Facebook, Kanada-ya London/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur